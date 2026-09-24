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Two Militant Groups Joined Hands To Plan Kohat Police Lines Mosque Attack: CTD

Two Militant Groups Joined Hands To Plan Kohat Police Lines Mosque Attack: CTD


2026-09-24 06:05:32
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A joint team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar has traced the network involved in the attack on a mosque at the Kohat Police Lines during Friday prayers. Investigators said two militant organizations jointly planned the attack.

According to officials, the attackers aimed to free their accomplices held inside the CTD compound.

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Investigators said the militants stayed in Kohat for several days before carrying out the attack. The vehicle used by the slain suicide bomber has also been identified, and its data and other details have been obtained.

Officials said unexploded explosive material was also recovered from the scene, and further investigation is underway.

Last Friday, a suicide attack took place at the mosque in Kohat Police Lines during Friday prayers, killing 23 people, including police personnel, and injuring more than 100 others.

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Tribal News Network

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