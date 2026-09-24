Two Militant Groups Joined Hands To Plan Kohat Police Lines Mosque Attack: CTD
According to officials, the attackers aimed to free their accomplices held inside the CTD compound.
Also Read: Female Polio Worker Shot at in Charsadda Over Marriage Dispute
Investigators said the militants stayed in Kohat for several days before carrying out the attack. The vehicle used by the slain suicide bomber has also been identified, and its data and other details have been obtained.
Officials said unexploded explosive material was also recovered from the scene, and further investigation is underway.
Last Friday, a suicide attack took place at the mosque in Kohat Police Lines during Friday prayers, killing 23 people, including police personnel, and injuring more than 100 others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment