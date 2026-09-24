Biman Doubles Down On Boeing, Orders 11 More Jets

The fresh order builds on the national carrier's largest-ever purchase of 14 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX airplanes placed earlier this year in April, the American aerospace manufacturer said in an official announcement on September 24.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with senior Bangladeshi and US government officials in attendance, including Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Rumee A Hossain said the supplemental agreement marks an important step in the airline's ongoing fleet renewal and network expansion, adding that it responds to specific requirements outlined in Biman's fleet plan.

He said the airline's long-standing working relationship with Boeing has given it confidence in delivery and after-sales support arrangements.

Hossain added that as the national flag carrier, Biman remains committed to strengthening its network in a way that serves the connectivity needs of Bangladeshi citizens, the expatriate community, and the business and tourism sectors.

Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen said the follow-on order reflects Biman's strategic approach to fleet renewal and capacity growth, underscoring the strength of the two companies' long-standing partnership.

He said the additional Dreamliners and MAX jets would provide the efficiency, versatility, and reliability Biman needs to support Bangladesh's expanding role in global aviation.

Biman currently flies a mix of 787, 777, and 737 Next-Generation aircraft across an international network linking Bangladesh with major hubs in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Boeing said the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX families offer 20-25% better fuel efficiency than the aircraft they replace, supporting Biman's modernization strategy.

The newly ordered 737-8 will extend the range of Biman's single-aisle operations, while the 787-10 will add greater capacity alongside the airline's existing 787-9 and 787-8 jets, strengthening fleet commonality, the planemaker added.

Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Rumee A. Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, with the presence of Boeing Global Senior Vice President Brendan Nelson, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope, Bangladesh MoCAT Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, Invest Bangladesh Authority Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, and other government and Boeing officials.