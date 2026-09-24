MTB, Runner Motors Jointly Expand Financing For Commercial Vehicles

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Runner Motors PLC have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide financing options for customers buying commercial vehicles from Runner Motors.

The agreement, signed September 20 at MTB's corporate headquarters in Dhaka, will allow eligible small and medium-sized enterprises and corporate customers to seek auto lease financing through the bank when purchasing vehicles for logistics, transportation and other business operations.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and chief business officer of MTB, and Rajesh Kumar Yadav, chief financial officer of Runner Motors, signed the agreement for their respective organizations.

Under the arrangement, Runner Motors will refer prospective SME and corporate buyers interested in financing to MTB for assessment and approval of auto lease facilities. The bank will determine financing eligibility under its applicable requirements.

The partnership also creates a potential financing channel for future electric passenger vehicles, subject to regulatory requirements and customer eligibility.

Other MTB officials attending the signing included Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Mamun Faruk, Head of SME & Agri Banking Division Sanjib Kumar Dey and Head of SME-CRM Iftekhar Aziz.

The companies said the arrangement is intended to make vehicle financing more accessible for businesses while supporting investment in transportation and logistics.



