Baku To Host Germanazerbaijani Connectivity Conference 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The German–Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference 2026 will take place in Baku on 6 October 2026, organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

This was reported by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

Under the theme“Mobilizing Finance for Infrastructure, Transport, Logistics, Green Energy, and Digitalization along the Middle Corridor,” the conference will bring together senior government officials, business leaders, international financial institutions and financing partners to discuss concrete investment opportunities and cooperation along the Middle Corridor.

The conference takes place against the backdrop of renewed momentum in German–Azerbaijani economic relations and aims to translate this momentum into stronger business cooperation and concrete investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, transport and logistics, green energy and digitalization.

As a permanent platform between business and government, AHK Azerbaijan seeks to connect political priorities with concrete company interests, investment opportunities and potential projects. The conference provides a structured setting for direct exchange among companies, public institutions, and financing partners.

The conference will open with addresses by Nargis Wieck, Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan; Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; and Dirk Lölke, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will deliver the keynote address during the afternoon session.

Particular attention will be given to the evolving role of the Middle Corridor as a strategic trade and connectivity route between Europe, Azerbaijan and Central Asia, and to the investment required to strengthen transport infrastructure, logistics, energy transmission and digital connectivity.

Four high-level panel discussions will focus on Infrastructure and Energy, Investment, Transport and Logistics, and Digitalization. Discussions will address infrastructure needs, port and railway development, trade and transit efficiency, the role of MDBs and export credit agencies (ECAs) in mobilizing capital, renewable energy transmission, and digital solutions supporting cross-border trade and connectivity. The investment panel will also include the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The programme will conclude with three Business-to-Government (B2G) roundtables focusing on Transport and Logistics Infrastructure, Green Energy Transition, and Digitalization & Trade. These sessions are designed to enable direct dialogue between businesses and public-sector decision-makers, identify concrete project opportunities and address practical barriers to investment and cooperation.