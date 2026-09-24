Alcott Global Announces The Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders Of 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Fifth Edition of Prestigious Global Awards Celebrates Transformational Executives Driving Resilience, Digital Innovation, and Sustainable Growth Under the Theme“Where Insight Connects the Dots”

SINGAPORE - September 24, 2026 - Alcott Global, an international executive search and leadership advisory firm, has officially announced the recipients of the Top 30 Leaders in Supply Chain Awards for 2026. Celebrating its fifth edition, the annual program spotlights outstanding corporate leaders who are successfully connecting enterprise strategy, technological innovation, workforce development, and operational execution to transform end-to-end global value chains.

Guided by the 2026 theme,“Where Insight Connects the Dots,” this year's awards acknowledge senior executives who excel in an operating environment marked by persistent geopolitical turbulence, rapid technological changes, evolving consumer expectations, and increasing demands for responsible enterprise growth. The honorees were selected for their ability to look beyond traditional functional silos, uniting diverse capabilities across their organizations to drive measurable business impact and long-term resilience.

Stringent Eligibility and Dual-Evaluation Methodology

To ensure only high-impact, transformative executives were considered, nominees were vetted against rigorous qualifying requirements. Eligible leaders had to:



Hold a regional or global leadership post for at least 18 consecutive months.

Possess end-to-end supply chain accountability. Operate within a manufacturing enterprise generating annual revenues exceeding USD $1 billion.

Qualified candidates submitted comprehensive case studies highlighting their strategic vision, verified business outcomes, enterprise transformation roadmaps, digitalization benchmarks, sustainability advancements, and team development initiatives.

The definitive Top 30 ranking was established using a balanced, objective evaluation model:



75% Independent Jury Score: Assessed by an esteemed panel of prominent supply chain practitioners, former industry chief supply chain officers (CSCOs), academics, authors, and transformation advisors. 25% Global Peer Vote: Cast by an international cohort of more than 2,000 senior supply chain leaders.

The 2026 Independent Jury

The 2026 judging panel brought together leading authorities from across the supply chain ecosystem, including:



Cliff Henson, Corporate Vice President, Cloud Supply Chain and Engineering, Microsoft (2025 Award Winner)

Mourad Tamoud, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Schneider Electric (2023–2024 Award Winner)

Michael Corbo, Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Kai Hoberg, Professor of Supply Chain Management, Kühne Logistics University

Cheryl Capps, Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, Corning

Knut Alicke, Former Partner, McKinsey & Company; Advisor, Alcott Global

Bart Derde, Former Chief Supply Chain Officer, Haleon

Daniel Stanton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Supply Chain

Deborah Dull, Author, Circular Supply Chain Radu Palamariu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Alcott Global

“For five years, these Awards have been dedicated to putting supply chain leaders under the spotlight they deserve,” said Radu Palamariu, Group CEO of Alcott Global.“This year's winners demonstrate what it truly means to connect the dots between risk and resilience, strategy and execution, technology and decision-making, performance and responsibility, and leadership and legacy. Selected from 403 nominees and recognized through both independent Jury assessment and the voice of more than 2,000 industry peers, they represent the very best of modern supply chain leadership.”

A Growing Global Footprint and Worldwide Campaign

The 2026 edition received 403 nominations representing 354 organizations across 24 countries. The final Top 30 honorees were officially presented during the virtual Leaders in Supply Chain Awards Gala on September 10, 2026, which convened international supply chain executives, jury members, and industry partners to explore the strategic imperatives guiding modern operations.

The announcement kicks off an extensive international communications campaign spanning earned media, executive thought leadership, social networks, and featured digital displays in New York City's Times Square. Reaching an estimated 10 million-plus digital impressions, more than 500 media publications, and Alcott Global's network of 3 million professionals, the initiative aims to showcase modern value chain leadership and inspire upcoming generations of operational executives worldwide.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global specializes in Executive Search and Leadership Advisory, facilitating senior executive and board-level appointments across the end-to-end value chain and P&L leadership spectrum. The firm recruits and advises CEOs, COOs, CSCOs, CFOs, Regional Managing Directors, and functional executives across planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and supply chain operations.

In its mission to connect the global value chain, Alcott Global convenes executive communities via Makers & Movers, an invite-only global forum for enterprise operators and C-suite leaders to shape the future of value chain ecosystems. The next Makers & Movers summit will convene on April 28–29, 2027, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Through its technology arm, Supplify, Alcott Global connects enterprise corporations with emerging logistics and supply chain technology providers to accelerate operational digital transformation.

Media and Resource Links



Alcott Global Official Website: Leaders in Supply Chain Awards Gala: