Mental Health Workshops For Employees In Malaysia: Lit Neo's Tongle Records Participation Of Up To 78 Percent

MENAFN - GetNews) Mental health workshops for employees should be the start of support, not the whole strategy, says Tongle founder Lit Neo, as clients including BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton return for repeat programmes

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - September 24, 2026 - Tongle, the certified social enterprise led by founder Lit Neo, is changing how mental health workshops for employees in Malaysia are designed, by making sure every session leads somewhere. Across its corporate trainings and activities, Tongle has recorded participation rates as high as 78 percent, a sign that employees show up when sessions are built around what they actually need.

Lit Neo leading a Tongle“Real Talk” workshop.

When the Workshop Is the Entire Strategy

Stress-management afternoons, resilience lunch-and-learns and World Mental Health Day speakers have become standard fixtures on the corporate calendar. They're valuable, but for many organisations they are the whole plan, and the momentum fades as soon as the room empties. Videos from Tongle's workshops show what the alternative looks like in practice.

A Clear Next Step

An employee who realises mid-session that they've been running on empty rarely goes home and searches for a counsellor. Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform links workshop participation directly to counselling bookings, behavioural health coaches and wellbeing resources, so the step from“that resonated with me” to“I've booked a session” is short and obvious. It's a gap a standalone Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) rarely closes.

Lit Neo pitching Tongle to venture capital investors at an investor summit.

Built Around the Actual Workforce

A session built for a factory floor won't land the same way with a remote software team. Tongle shapes its skill-building workshops (stress management, burnout prevention, communication under pressure, work-life balance and manager training) around the pressures a workforce is actually facing, guided by anonymised platform data. Recent examples include Merdeka from Stress with Midea and the Qualified Listener Workshop at Taylor's University.

Tongle's core team members in Taiwan.

Consistency Creates Culture

Culture shifts when employees repeatedly see that mental health is taken seriously: through regular workshops, visible leadership and support that's easy to find all year, not just during awareness week. That consistency is why clients including BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton come back for repeat programmes, as Tongle's corporate workshop engagements show.

“A workshop shouldn't end the conversation, it should start one. We design every session to lead somewhere, not just to fill an afternoon.” - Lit Neo, Founder, Tongle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What mental health workshops does Tongle offer employees in Malaysia?

Tongle offers skill-building mental health workshops for employees in Malaysia on stress management, burnout prevention, communication under pressure, work-life balance and manager training. Each workshop is shaped by anonymised data on the pressures that specific workforce faces.

What participation rates do Tongle's workshops achieve?

Tongle has recorded participation rates of up to 78 percent across its corporate trainings and activities.

What happens after a Tongle workshop?

Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform links workshop participation directly to counselling bookings, behavioural health coaches and wellbeing resources, so employees have a clear next step after the session ends.

Are Tongle's workshops HRD Corp claimable?

Yes. Tongle's corporate programmes, including its workshops, are claimable under HRD Corp, Malaysia's Human Resource Development Corporation.

Which companies have run Tongle workshops?

Clients including BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton return to Tongle for repeat programmes. Recent engagements include Merdeka from Stress with Midea and a Qualified Listener Workshop at Taylor's University.

About the Founder

Lit Neo is the entrepreneur behind Tongle, which she first launched in Singapore before taking it into Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Australia. The company now reaches more than 250,000 users, and Lit has steered its growing presence in China, including discussions at Zhongguancun Technology Park in Beijing and a Winner Prize at the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit for Tongle's Human-First Wellbeing Technology. In 2024, Tongle was also named one of four top Malaysian projects at the Innovative Leadership and High-Quality Enterprise Development Conference in China.

About Tongle

Tongle is a holistic workplace wellbeing company that helps organisations reach peak performance by putting people first. It turns wellbeing into gamified team experiences, such as the Tongle Amazing Race, and its Human-First Intelligence Platform shows HR the real-time health of every team, recommends the next action and measures whether it worked, so people and the business perform at their best. A certified social enterprise, Tongle serves more than 250,000 users across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia and is trusted by companies such as BMW, Watsons, Tesla and Nestlé Malaysia. Its corporate programmes are HRD Corp claimable.

Find out more about Tongle's workplace mental health programmes, EAP support and workshops at .