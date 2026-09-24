MENAFN - GetNews) Employee wellbeing strategy needs data HR can act on, says Lit Neo, as Tongle brings EAP support, mental health workshops and wellbeing analytics into a single dashboard

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - September 24, 2026 - HR leaders need an employee wellbeing strategy that connects, not a list of benefits renewed out of habit, says Lit Neo, founder of Tongle, a certified social enterprise that works with HR teams in Malaysia and across the region. Most HR teams can name what they offer (an Employee Assistance Programme or EAP, a wellness app, an annual mental health talk) but struggle to say whether any of it links together, or whether it works.

Lit Neo in discussions with partners in China.

From Benefits to Experience

An unused benefit doesn't improve the employee experience; it only adds cost. Organisations that treat wellbeing as part of everyday work, rather than a bolt-on HR initiative, end up designing it very differently. Leadership matters too: Lit Neo has written about the superhero trap in leadership, where managers try to carry everything alone.

Five Things a Real Strategy Needs

Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform is built around five essentials: awareness that's genuinely accessible, prevention tools people can use before a crisis, professional support when more is needed, a barrier to entry low enough that employees actually engage, and activity that runs all year rather than peaking during awareness month.

Visibility HR Has Rarely Had

Few HR leaders can say how collective stress levels have shifted over the past two quarters, because that data has been scattered across an EAP provider's portal, a survey vendor's report and anecdotal manager feedback. Tongle consolidates wellbeing analytics, workshop participation and programme utilisation into a single HR dashboard, giving the same evidence-based view HR already has for attrition and performance. HR teams can book a demo to see how it works.

Lit Neo with fellow winners at the HDCA x MBAN ETTL Special Edition, January 2026.

Built for the Workforce You Actually Have

There's no universal wellbeing programme because there's no universal workforce. A strategy shaped by ongoing, anonymised data about a specific organisation, including pressures such as job insecurity, will outperform a generic package bought once and left running. Human-first intelligence, which sits at the heart of Tongle's story, means using data to flag problems early, before they escalate, then putting real counsellors, facilitators and coaches in front of the people who need them.

“HR teams shouldn't have to guess whether their people are okay. Our job is to turn that guesswork into something they can see and act on.” - Lit Neo, Founder, Tongle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should an employee wellbeing strategy for HR teams in Malaysia include?

Tongle recommends five essentials: accessible awareness, prevention tools employees can use before a crisis, professional support when more is needed, a low barrier to entry, and activity that runs all year rather than peaking during awareness month.

How can HR measure employee wellbeing?

Tongle consolidates wellbeing analytics, workshop participation and programme utilisation into a single HR dashboard, giving HR an evidence-based view of wellbeing similar to what it already has for attrition and performance.

Why do employee wellbeing benefits often fail?

According to Tongle founder Lit Neo, wellbeing benefits often fail because they are renewed out of habit, go unused, and generate data scattered across separate vendors, so HR cannot tell whether anything is working.

Does Tongle share individual employee data with HR?

No. Tongle's HR dashboard is built on anonymised, aggregated data, while counselling remains confidential between the employee and the counsellor.

About the Founder

As founder of Tongle, Lit Neo has built a certified social enterprise that pairs business growth with social impact. Her work has drawn support from institutions across five countries, including Enterprise Singapore, raiSE Singapore, Cyberport in Hong Kong, Cradle Seed Ventures and Yayasan Hasanah in Malaysia, and the Cotton On Foundation in Australia. Tongle now reaches over 250,000 users, and Lit's contribution to entrepreneurship has been recognised with honours including the Asia Honesty Award and the Golden Phoenix Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

About Tongle

Tongle is a holistic workplace wellbeing company that helps organisations reach peak performance by putting people first. It turns wellbeing into gamified team experiences, such as the Tongle Amazing Race, and its Human-First Intelligence Platform shows HR the real-time health of every team, recommends the next action and measures whether it worked, so people and the business perform at their best. A certified social enterprise, Tongle serves more than 250,000 users across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia and is trusted by companies such as BMW, Watsons, Tesla and Nestlé Malaysia. Its corporate programmes are HRD Corp claimable.

Find out more about Tongle's workplace mental health programmes, EAP support and workshops at .