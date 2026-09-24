Workplace Burnout Prevention In Malaysia: Tongle Founder Lit Neo On Spotting Stress Before It Shows

MENAFN - GetNews) Workplace burnout prevention starts months before a resignation letter, says Lit Neo, as Tongle uses confidential data, mental health workshops and counselling to flag strain early

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - September 24, 2026 - Lit Neo, founder of certified social enterprise and corporate wellness company Tongle, is urging employers to treat workplace burnout prevention in Malaysia as an ongoing practice rather than a crisis response. By the time burnout becomes visible through absenteeism, disengagement or resignations, it has usually been building quietly for months. Tongle's mental health approach is designed to flag that strain early, before it escalates.

Lit Neo on stage receiving Tongle's Winner Prize at the HICOOL 2026 Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing.

The Signals Come First

Burnout rarely arrives without warning. It shows up as a dip in participation, a change in tone on a pulse survey, or a team that stops turning up to voluntary sessions. Each signal is easy to miss on its own, but together they form a pattern.

Different Teams, Different Pressures

Workload, unclear expectations, restructuring, loneliness at work and life outside work all play a part, and they differ from team to team and quarter to quarter. A one-off resilience talk can't account for the fact that engineering and customer service may be under completely different kinds of strain.

Early Warning Without Exposing Anyone

Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform combines periodic, evidence-based psychometric screening with anonymised engagement data to show which teams are trending toward elevated stress. HR then receives a specific recommendation, whether a targeted workshop, manager support or counselling, rather than a generic campaign. Managers aren't asked to diagnose anyone; they're simply shown where to look, and colleagues can train as certified Tongle Mental Health Aiders to recognise early signs and guide people toward help.

Tongle receives the RM15,000 2nd Runner Up prize at the HDCA x MBAN ETTL Special Edition, January 2026.

Resilience Is a Shared Job

Tongle rejects the idea that resilience is purely an individual responsibility. Employees benefit from practical tools and resilience workshops, but employers carry equal responsibility for noticing strain and acting on it, well before it appears in turnover figures or revenge quitting. For organisations relying only on an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), this shifts support from reactive to preventive.

“By the time burnout has a name, it has already cost someone months. Everything we do is about catching it earlier, quietly, before it turns into a crisis.” - Lit Neo, Founder, Tongle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the early warning signs of workplace burnout?

According to Tongle founder Lit Neo, early warning signs of workplace burnout include a dip in participation, a change in tone on pulse surveys, and a team that stops attending voluntary sessions. Each signal is easy to miss alone, but together they form a pattern.

How does Tongle help with workplace burnout prevention in Malaysia?

Tongle combines periodic, evidence-based psychometric screening with anonymised engagement data to show which teams are trending toward elevated stress. HR then receives a specific recommendation, such as a targeted workshop, manager support or counselling.

Do managers have to diagnose burnout in their teams?

No. Tongle shows managers where to look without asking them to diagnose anyone. Employees can also train as certified Tongle Mental Health Aiders to recognise early signs and guide colleagues toward help.

Who is responsible for preventing burnout at work?

Tongle's position is that burnout prevention is a shared responsibility. Employees benefit from practical tools and resilience workshops, but employers carry equal responsibility for noticing strain and acting on it early.

About the Founder

Lit Neo founded Tongle on the belief that workplace mental health support should reach people before they hit breaking point, not after. That conviction shaped Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform, which pairs early-warning wellbeing data with licensed counsellors and hands-on workshops. Today the company she leads reaches over 250,000 users in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia, and counts BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, Watsons Malaysia and CUCKOO Malaysia among its clients.

About Tongle

Tongle is a holistic workplace wellbeing company that helps organisations reach peak performance by putting people first. It turns wellbeing into gamified team experiences, such as the Tongle Amazing Race, and its Human-First Intelligence Platform shows HR the real-time health of every team, recommends the next action and measures whether it worked, so people and the business perform at their best. A certified social enterprise, Tongle serves more than 250,000 users across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia and is trusted by companies such as BMW, Watsons, Tesla and Nestlé Malaysia. Its corporate programmes are HRD Corp claimable.

Find out more about Tongle's workplace mental health programmes, EAP support and workshops at .