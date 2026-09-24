Corporate Mental Health Programme In Malaysia: Lit Neo's Tongle Takes Employee Support Beyond The EAP Hotline

MENAFN - GetNews) Corporate mental health programme from Tongle connects assessment, workshops and confidential counselling into one system, so employees use the support their company already pays for.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - September 24, 2026 - Tongle, the certified social enterprise and corporate wellness company founded by Lit Neo, is rolling out a corporate mental health programme in Malaysia that replaces the passive Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) hotline with a connected system of wellbeing assessment, mental health workshops and confidential counselling. The aim is simple: make sure support reaches employees before stress turns into sick days, disengagement or a resignation.

Lit Neo leading a Tongle session on building a mentally healthy workplace.

Ask an HR leader how many staff used the company EAP last year and the answer is often a shrug. Organisations fund support that sits largely untouched, then wonder why engagement and retention scores barely move.

A Programme, Not a Phone Number

Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform runs as a continuous cycle: assess, understand, recommend, remind, book, deliver, measure and adjust. Rather than listing a helpline on the intranet and hoping someone calls, the platform points support at the teams that need it, when they need it, and is designed to flag problems early, before they escalate.

Early Signals, Real Responses

Confidential wellbeing check-ins, workshop participation and engagement data are combined into organisation-level insight, never individual scores. If stress is climbing in one department, HR sees the trend and receives a concrete recommendation: a targeted wellbeing workshop, a manager conversation or a counselling campaign for that team.

Lit Neo (centre) with Gemma, Tongle's partner from the Cotton On Foundation, at a Tongle Workplace Wellness Event.

Trust Built In

Individual results and counselling records stay between the employee and their counsellor. HR only ever sees anonymised, aggregated trends, so asking for help never has to feel like a career risk. Tackling the mental health myths that still keep people quiet at work is part of the same effort.

Technology That Watches, People Who Act

Tongle pairs evidence-based screening with licensed psychologists and counsellors, so professional support actually reaches the people who need it instead of sitting unused in a policy document. The approach already runs with leading employers in Malaysia, including BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, Watsons Malaysia and CUCKOO Malaysia. BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton have all returned to Tongle for repeat programmes.

“Mental wellness isn't a nice-to-have, it's a necessity. We built Tongle so employees don't have to go looking for support. It's already part of how their workplace looks after them.” - Lit Neo, Founder, Tongle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tongle's corporate mental health programme in Malaysia?

Tongle's corporate mental health programme in Malaysia is a connected system of wellbeing assessment, mental health workshops and confidential counselling with licensed psychologists and counsellors, run on Tongle's Human-First Intelligence Platform. It is designed to replace the passive Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) hotline so that employees actually use the support their company pays for.

How is Tongle different from a traditional EAP hotline?

A traditional EAP hotline waits for employees to call. Tongle's platform runs a continuous cycle of assessing, recommending, reminding, booking, delivering and measuring support, so HR can direct workshops, manager conversations or counselling to the teams where stress is rising.

Can HR see individual employees' results on Tongle?

No. On Tongle, individual results and counselling records stay between the employee and their counsellor. HR only sees anonymised, aggregated trends at team or organisation level.

Which employers in Malaysia work with Tongle?

Tongle works with employers including BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, Watsons Malaysia and CUCKOO Malaysia. BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton have all returned to Tongle for repeat programmes.

Who founded Tongle?

Lit Neo founded Tongle in Singapore. Tongle is now a certified social enterprise serving more than 250,000 users across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia.

About the Founder

Lit Neo started Tongle in Singapore and has since built it into a certified social enterprise serving more than 250,000 users across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia. She leads the company's work with multinational employers such as BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, Watsons Malaysia and CUCKOO Malaysia, and Tongle's trainings and activities have recorded participation rates of up to 78 percent, with BMW Group Malaysia, Nestlé Malaysia, CUCKOO Malaysia and Sheraton all returning for repeat programmes. Her work has earned international recognition, most recently a Winner Prize at HICOOL 2026 in Beijing.

About Tongle

Tongle is a certified social enterprise helping HR teams build healthier, stronger workplaces through mental health workshops, team engagement activities and wellbeing programmes. Built around its Human-First Intelligence Platform, Tongle serves organisations across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia and is trusted by companies such as BMW, Watsons, Tesla and Nestlé Malaysia. Its corporate programmes are HRD Corp claimable.

Find out more about Tongle's workplace mental health programmes, EAP support and workshops at .