Packshion Printing & Packaging Details Advanced Custom Production Services And Quality Assurance For Global Enterprise Clients

MENAFN - GetNews)Packshion Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd., a specialized packaging solution provider established in 1996, today outlined its comprehensive production advantages, customized service workflows, and rigorous quality inspection protocols. Operating from its 5,000-square-meter facility in Dongguan, the company is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing needs of enterprise clients for high-quality packaging products and custom paper gift boxes solutions.

Target Markets and Client Base

Packshion structures its offerings to support four primary enterprise sectors globally. The company supplies custom packaging to gift and handicraft companies, as well as e-commerce enterprises operating across various categories such as apparel, beauty products, electronics, and home goods. Additionally, Packshion provides tailored solutions for brick-and-mortar retail brands, including offline chains and specialty stores in food, beverages, luxury goods, and general merchandise. The manufacturer also serves industrial clients, covering specialized sectors such as electronics manufacturing, medical devices, and toy production.

Customized Service Workflow

To accommodate these diverse industries, Packshion utilizes a structured, four-step customized service process. The workflow begins with a consultation stage to determine pricing based on material, design, quantity, and production requirements. This is followed by production preparation, where clients can provide existing design sketches or collaborate directly with Packshion's internal design team. Before manufacturing begins, clients complete a final packaging confirmation to ensure accuracy. The final step is delivery, which includes strict quantity counts and quality checks. Packshion maintains a 99 percent quality rate through its specialized OEM services and provides initial sample orders within three to seven days, with mass production typically completed in seven to 15 days.

Advanced Production Capabilities

Packshion's production services cover the entire manufacturing cycle. The facility is equipped with Heidelberg four-color presses capable of handling 7,000 to 12,000 sheets per hour, ensuring clear images and precise color matching for offset printing. Surface finishing options include glossy, matte, soft touch, and laser lamination, alongside hot stamping, spot UV, and embossing or debossing. Automated die-cutting instruments ensure uniform shapes and efficiency, while skilled assembly line workers manage complex folding, gluing, and inserting tasks that machines cannot process.

To guarantee safe delivery, Packshion employs a specific two-layer carton packaging method. This system utilizes internal corrugated boxes fitted with cushioning materials, such as bubble wrap or foam inserts, surrounded by a second external corrugated layer to protect the primary packaging during transit.

Strict Quality Inspection Protocols

Reliability and consistency remain a central focus for the company's operations. Packshion is ISO9001 and FSC certified, implementing a systematic quality inspection process from start to finish. The protocol begins with thorough incoming raw material inspections and the mandatory archiving of first-sample production records. During active manufacturing, the quality control team conducts random inspections in accordance with ISO14001 guidelines to maintain stability across all production phases. Finally, pre-shipment inspections confirm that all finished goods meet the requested client standards and are securely packaged before dispatch.

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About Packshion Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd.

Established in 1996, Packshion Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd. is a factory-direct manufacturer specializing in custom paper packaging solutions. Located in Chang'an Town, Dongguan City, the company operates a 5,000-square-meter facility with five production lines and more than 20 advanced international packaging machines. With a dedicated team of over 70 skilled employees and 30 years of industry experience, Packshion has provided customized gift boxes, corrugated cartons, paper bags, and specialized industry packaging to more than 1,000 brands worldwide.