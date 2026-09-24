Apexion Biolabs Introduces Cold-Chain Packaging To Protect Peptide Integrity Across The UK

LONDON, UK - 24 September, 2026 - Apexion Biolabs, a UK-based supplier of research peptides, has introduced temperature-controlled packaging across UK orders to support the integrity and stability of temperature-sensitive research materials during transit.

The new cold-chain packaging system uses insulated materials and coolant packs designed around the expected transportation period. The approach is intended to help maintain appropriate temperature conditions from the company's UK facility through delivery. Each shipment continues to include a batch-specific Certificate of Analysis (COA) corresponding to the material supplied.

Apexion Biolabs supplies its peptide products strictly for laboratory and research use. The products are not licensed medicines and are not intended for human or veterinary use.

Temperature-Controlled Packaging for UK Shipments

Cold-chain packaging is designed to reduce exposure to temperature fluctuations while temperature-sensitive materials are transported. For Apexion Biolabs, the process combines insulated packaging with coolant materials selected according to the anticipated transit period.

The packaging is intended to help maintain refrigerated conditions during transportation rather than relying on ambient conditions outside the parcel. KLOW stack This is particularly relevant for research materials that can be affected by prolonged exposure to elevated temperatures.

The company is applying the packaging approach across its UK orders rather than limiting temperature-controlled delivery to selected products or shipments.

Supporting Peptide Stability During Transit

Temperature and handling conditions can influence the stability of peptide materials. Factors including oxidation, deamidation, aggregation and hydrolysis can contribute to degradation, while increased temperature can accelerate certain degradation processes.

By controlling conditions during transportation, cold-chain packaging provides an additional handling measure between dispatch and receipt at the research facility. Maintaining more consistent conditions during this stage can help reduce uncertainty associated with temperature exposure before laboratory use.

Apexion Biolabs also supplies batch-specific documentation with shipments, allowing the accompanying COA to remain associated with the corresponding research material.

Cold-Chain Handling and Research Documentation

The introduction of temperature-controlled shipping forms part of Apexion Biolabs' broader approach to batch documentation and product handling.

Each batch is tested using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and mass spectrometry, bioactive-peptide stability with the reported results documented through a batch-specific COA. The company states that its batches are tested to a purity level of 99% or higher before dispatch.

Cold-chain transportation is intended to preserve the condition of the material after testing and packaging. The combination of batch testing, documentation and temperature-controlled shipping provides a documented process covering preparation, dispatch and delivery.

UK Dispatch and Delivery Process

Apexion Biolabs' UK distribution process is designed to reduce the amount of time temperature-sensitive materials spend in transit.

Orders are prepared at the company's UK facility and dispatched on a same-day or next-day basis where applicable. Insulated packaging and coolant are selected according to the anticipated transportation period, with the objective of maintaining suitable conditions throughout delivery.

The company is also working toward expanding its in-transit temperature monitoring and shipment documentation. Future developments are expected to provide additional information concerning handling conditions during transportation.

Storage Following Delivery

Upon arrival, research materials should be handled according to appropriate laboratory storage procedures and the applicable product documentation.

Apexion Biolabs recommends refrigeration at 2°C to 8°C for relevant materials, with protection from light. Storage requirements may vary according to the specific research material and laboratory protocol.

For laboratory research, reconstitution and subsequent handling are conducted according to the researcher's established procedures. The company's documentation provides storage and handling information but does not provide dosing instructions or directions for human use.

Research-Use Compliance

Apexion Biolabs states that its peptide range is supplied exclusively for laboratory and research purposes. 99%+ purity by HPLC and mass spectrometr The company's product information and distribution materials are positioned around research use rather than medical treatment or therapeutic applications.

The company does not market its peptides as licensed medicines and states that the products are not intended for human or veterinary use.

Cold-Chain Packaging Applied Across UK Orders

The cold-chain rollout makes temperature-controlled packaging part of Apexion Biolabs' standard UK shipping process. The company says the approach is intended to provide consistent handling for research materials during transportation and reduce the effects of temperature variation between dispatch and delivery.

The company plans to continue developing its logistics procedures, including potential improvements to temperature monitoring and shipment documentation.

About Apexion Biolabs

Founded in 2026, Apexion Biolabs supplies research peptides to the UK market. The company prepares single peptides and blends to order and dispatches materials from its UK facility with batch-specific documentation. Product testing, controlled logistics and research-use compliance form part of its operating approach. Apexion Biolabs products are supplied strictly for laboratory and research use only, are not licensed medicines, and are not intended for human or veterinary use.