Back Market Highlights Refurbished Iphone Market Ahead Of Expected Iphone 18 Pro Launch

MENAFN - GetNews)Apple's annual iPhone launch event has taken place in September in each of the past several years, and the company is expected to follow that pattern again with its next release. Reports about the device, widely referred to as the iPhone 18 Pro, have circulated for much of the year, though Apple has not confirmed a release date or any of the reported specifications.

Chip, camera and battery among the most discussed changes

Reports point to the iPhone 18 Pro carrying a new chip built on a more advanced manufacturing process than the current generation, according to analysts who track Apple's supply chain. The change would mark Apple's first shift to that process for a smartphone processor.

Supply chain analysts have said the shift could raise production costs, which could in turn affect retail pricing for the new lineup.

Camera changes are also among the most discussed rumors. Multiple reports have said the device may include a variable aperture lens, a feature that would let the camera adjust how much light reaches the sensor rather than relying solely on software adjustments.

That kind of lens would let the camera control depth of field mechanically rather than relying on computational estimates, according to industry analysts who track smartphone camera hardware. Similar rumors circulated ahead of previous releases without materializing, analysts note.

Battery and connectivity upgrades round out the list of expected changes. Some reports have said the new Pro model could include a larger battery than its predecessor, along with a next-generation modem developed in-house by Apple that would replace components currently supplied by outside manufacturers.

Display changes have also been mentioned in some reports, including a brighter panel intended to improve visibility in direct sunlight. Analysts who track display technology said such a change would likely come paired with efficiency improvements aimed at offsetting any additional power draw.

Refurbished market tends to shift around new releases

For shoppers who already own a recent iPhone, the calculation around a new release often comes down to what changes actually matter for daily use, according to industry analysts who track consumer electronics purchasing patterns.

A refurbished iPhone from an earlier generation typically retains most of the core functions people rely on, including camera quality and battery performance, though it lacks whatever new features a coming release might introduce.

Sales of used and refurbished phones tend to rise around the time a new iPhone becomes available, as some buyers trade in older devices to help offset the cost of upgrading. That pattern has been documented in past product cycles, according to market research firms that track device resale trends.

Refurbished models from earlier generations typically become more widely available once such trade-ins increase supply, with devices inspected and graded for condition before resale.

Condition grades on those listings generally reflect cosmetic wear rather than functional differences, according to industry standards commonly used across the resale market, meaning a lower grade does not necessarily indicate reduced performance.

About Back Market

Back Market is a global marketplace specializing in refurbished electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and other consumer technology. The company connects consumers with professionally refurbished products and promotes the reuse of electronics to extend their useful life.