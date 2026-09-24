Nina Miller Aka Nina Ivy Named Official Brand Ambassador For GBF Send

MENAFN - GetNews) The celebrated Nigerian media personality, entrepreneur and digital influencer signs a multimillion-naira brand-ambassador deal, becoming the new face of GBF Send's rapidly growing international money-transfer platform.

ATLANTA, GA, United States - September 24, 2026 - GBF Send, the international money-transfer service powered by Global Bright Future LLC, proudly announces Nina Miller, aka Nina Ivy, as its official brand ambassador.

Nina Miller, widely known as Nina Ivy, rose to national prominence as a finalist on Big Brother Naija and has since built a successful career as an entrepreneur, beauty and lifestyle influencer, and digital personality. With an audience spanning Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom and the wider African diaspora, Nina represents a new generation of ambitious Africans building businesses, supporting families and creating opportunities across borders.

Through this multimillion-naira partnership, Nina will lead a series of digital, lifestyle and financial-empowerment campaigns introducing more customers to GBF Send and its mission to make international money transfers simpler, faster and more transparent.

GBF Send enables customers to send money internationally through a secure online platform, with funds delivered directly to eligible bank accounts and mobile-money wallets. Recipients do not need to open a GBF account to receive their money. Before confirming a transfer, customers can review the applicable exchange rate, transfer fee, recipient amount and estimated delivery time.

The platform's first phase connects customers sending from the United States and United Kingdom with recipients in Nigeria, while also supporting eligible transfers to the United States. GBF Send plans to expand into additional countries and major global remittance corridors as part of its mission to connect families, entrepreneurs and communities worldwide.

"I am excited to become an official ambassador for GBF Send," said Nina Ivy. "Sending money home should feel simple, transparent and dependable. I look forward to helping more people discover a platform created to keep families and businesses connected across borders."

Nina's appointment marks the beginning of a new international campaign built around the message:

A BRIGHTER WAY TO SEND MONEY.

Customers can begin sending through GBF Send at:

GBF Send Public Relations ...

About GBF Send

GBF Send is an international money-transfer service powered by Global Bright Future LLC. The platform enables customers to send money across borders through a secure online service, with eligible funds delivered directly to bank accounts and mobile-money wallets. GBF Send provides transfer details, including exchange rates, fees, recipient amounts and estimated delivery times, before customers confirm transactions. Its initial service connects customers in the United States and United Kingdom with recipients in Nigeria, with plans to expand into additional countries and remittance corridors.