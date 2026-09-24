China ABS Market Set For Growth Through 2030 As Capacity Expansion, Operating Efficiency, End-Use Demand And Foreign Trade Reshape Competitive Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's ABS demand is driven by automotive, electronics, electrical equipment and consumer goods manufacturing, creating supplier opportunities as production and supply chains recover.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis: Capacity By Companyby Company, Operating Efficiency, Capacity By Process, Capacity By Technology, Demand By Sales Channel, Demand By End Use, Demand By Region, Company Share, Foreign Trade 2015-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market demand stood at 1,250 thousand tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 2,301 thousand tonnes by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.45%. Market growth is expected to be supported by rising demand from the automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and broader manufacturing industries.

China's position as a major global manufacturing hub continues to strengthen the outlook for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, commonly identified as ABS. The country has established large-scale automotive, electronics, electrical equipment, appliance, and consumer goods industries, all of which contribute significantly to ABS consumption. Continued industrial development, expanding manufacturing capacity, and demand for durable engineered materials are expected to sustain market growth throughout the forecast period.

The automotive sector represents a major source of China ABS market demand. Rising per capita income, vehicle ownership, urbanization, and the continued development of domestic automotive manufacturing are supporting consumption across vehicle interiors, exterior components, and other applications. Demand from electrical and electronic equipment manufacturers is also expected to rise as China maintains its leading role in global electronics production and supply chains.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused substantial disruption to the Chinese economy and the domestic ABS market. Manufacturing facilities experienced temporary shutdowns, while transportation restrictions and government measures affected imports, exports, distribution networks, and industrial operations. Although pharmaceutical and healthcare production remained active, market activity across several non-essential manufacturing segments declined. Following these disruptions, the China acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is expected to maintain a steady recovery and record sustained growth through 2030.

Cloud-Based China ABS Market Intelligence Subscription

The subscription provides access to China acrylonitrile butadiene styrene demand and supply analysis through an online, cloud-based platform for one year. Market data is updated on a near-real-time basis to reflect significant industry developments, including new plant announcements, capacity expansions, plant shutdowns, temporary demand or supply disruptions, corporate transactions, industry news, and market-specific deals.

The report is delivered digitally with a one-year subscription and quarterly updates, enabling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors, and other stakeholders to monitor changes across the China ABS market.

Years Considered for the Analysis



Historical period: 2015-2019

Base year: 2020

Estimated year: 2021 Forecast period: 2022-2030

Report Deliverables



Installed capacity by company: Country-level capacity and the individual installed capacities of leading ABS producers.

Installed capacity by location: Analysis of production capacity across key manufacturing locations in China.

Installed capacity by process: Assessment of capacity based on the production processes used by domestic manufacturers.

Installed capacity by technology: Evaluation of the technologies used to manufacture acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

Production by company: Actual production volumes reported by market participants.

Operating efficiency by company: Analysis of plant utilization and operational performance.

Demand by end use: ABS demand and sales across automotive, electronics, electrical equipment, consumer goods, and other industries.

Demand by sales channel: Assessment of ABS demand through major distribution and sales channels.

Demand by region: Regional analysis of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene demand across China.

Country-wise exports: Review of ABS export volumes by destination country.

Country-wise imports: Review of ABS import volumes by source country.

Demand and supply gap: Country-level assessment of the balance between ABS demand and available supply.

Market share of leading players: Revenue share analysis of prominent companies operating in China. News and deals: Coverage of historical and current developments, investments, agreements, expansions, and transactions in the ABS market.

Research Methodology

The China acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market report is developed through a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes surveys and interviews with ABS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, and customers. The findings are subsequently cross-validated through extensive secondary research using relevant industry and market sources. This approach supports a comprehensive assessment of production, capacity, operating efficiency, trade flows, regional demand, end-use consumption, competitive positioning, and the China ABS market outlook through 2030.



Key Topics Covered:

1. China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Production, By Company

1.5. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.6. Country-Wise Import

1.7. Country-Wise Export

1.8. Demand-Supply Gap

2. China Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. By End Use (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Household & Construction, Potential New Appliances, Others)

2.2. By Application

2.3. By Sales Channel (Direct Company sale, Direct Import, Distributors & Traders, Retailers)

2.4. By Region

2.5. By Company Share of Leading Players

3. News & Deals

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