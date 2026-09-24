RF System-On-Chip Market Set For Strong Growth As 5G, Iot And Edge Applications Unlock New Value Chain Opportunities Through The Forecast Period

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RF SoC demand is driven by miniaturization, low power and 5G/IoT. Opportunities span Matter-ready chips, automotive radar/V2X, LEO satellites and 6G.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RF System on Chip (SOC) Market: Technology Trends, Application Dynamics, and Strategic Industry Value Chain" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global RF System-on-Chip Market Accelerates as 5G, IoT and Automotive Applications Drive Demand

The global Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RF SoC) market is entering a period of sustained commercial expansion as semiconductor manufacturers increase integration, processing performance and bandwidth capabilities. RF SoC platforms combine radio-frequency transceivers, digital baseband processing, memory and power management on a single silicon die, enabling manufacturers to reduce device footprints, interconnect losses, power consumption and bill-of-materials costs.

Industry estimates place the global RF SoC market at between USD 5.9 billion and USD 10.7 billion in 2026. From 2026 through 2031, the market is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.5% to 10.5%. Expansion is being supported by 5G infrastructure, connected consumer electronics, smart homes, industrial automation, software-defined vehicles, satellite networks and aerospace and defense modernization.

Direct RF-sampling technology is becoming a central market trend. Advanced adaptive computing portfolios, including the AMD Versal RF Series, demonstrate the industry's movement toward single-chip architectures that combine substantial compute capacity with direct RF-sampling data converters. Digitizing signals closer to the antenna can reduce intermediate-frequency stages, lower latency and power requirements, and improve the adaptability of software-defined radio systems.

Progress in RF-SOI, SiGe and advanced-node CMOS manufacturing is also strengthening the commercial outlook. These technologies support the integration of sensitive analog RF circuitry with high-density digital logic, creating scalable platforms for next-generation telecommunications, autonomous mobility and connected devices.

Regional RF SoC Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: APAC remains the leading region for RF SoC production and consumption, with annual growth estimated at 9.5% to 11.5%. Taiwan, China and South Korea provide extensive semiconductor manufacturing capacity, while China represents a major consumer market for smartphones, smart-home products and IoT endpoints. Regional 5G deployments, electric vehicle production and automotive electronics investment continue to support demand.

North America: The North American RF SoC market is projected to expand at approximately 7.5% to 9.5% annually. Growth is supported by semiconductor design leadership, aerospace and defense programs, satellite communications, advanced wireless research and government initiatives focused on domestic semiconductor production and secure supply chains.

Europe: Europe is expected to achieve annual growth of 7.0% to 9.0%, led by automotive electronics, industrial automation, V2X connectivity, advanced driver-assistance systems and secure industrial IoT networks. Telecommunications infrastructure development also supports demand for high-performance base-station SoCs.

South America: The regional market is forecast to grow by 5.5% to 7.5% annually as consumer electronics adoption rises and mobile networks transition toward 5G. Connected agriculture and remote sensing applications present additional opportunities. Middle East and Africa: Growth of approximately 5.0% to 7.0% is anticipated, with Gulf nations investing in smart cities, IoT infrastructure, telecommunications and large-scale technology projects.

Technology and Product Segments

Bluetooth RF SoCs remain a high-volume category, supported by wireless audio, wearables, healthcare sensors, smart lighting and building automation. Bluetooth Low Energy and mesh networking continue to broaden the addressable market for compact, energy-efficient wireless devices.

Zigbee and multiprotocol SoCs are gaining importance across smart-home and industrial networks. Semiconductor vendors are increasingly supporting Matter, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy within unified platforms. Qorvo's ConcurrentConnect technology reflects this transition toward concurrent multi-network operation and interoperable IoT connectivity.

Additional high-growth categories include Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 SoCs, cellular IoT platforms for NB-IoT and LTE-M, Ultra-Wideband chips for secure positioning and automotive digital keys, and millimeter-wave radar SoCs for vehicle safety systems. These products require increasingly sophisticated signal processing, power management and protocol integration.

Key RF SoC Applications



Consumer Electronics: Smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, gaming systems and wearable devices account for substantial RF SoC shipment volumes. Demand is shifting toward greater miniaturization, longer battery life, multiband connectivity and integrated AI acceleration.

Automotive: Automotive applications represent one of the fastest-growing opportunities. RF SoCs support infotainment, telematics, over-the-air updates, V2X communications, digital keys and high-resolution radar. Single-chip radar integration is also expanding access to advanced safety technology across a wider range of vehicles.

Telecommunications: The deployment of 5G massive MIMO base stations requires dense integration of transceivers, data converters and digital processing engines. RF SoCs can reduce equipment size, weight, power consumption and thermal complexity.

Aerospace and Defense: Demand is increasing for radiation-tolerant, high-reliability RF SoCs used in electronic warfare, radar, satellite communications and Low Earth Orbit constellations. Ultra-wideband antenna processing and onboard digital signal processing are expected to remain strategic development priorities. Medical and Industrial: Ultra-low-power RF SoCs support implantable medical devices, continuous monitoring systems, private 5G networks, factory robotics and deterministic industrial communications.

Competitive and Value Chain Landscape

The RF SoC value chain includes electronic design automation providers, semiconductor IP suppliers, materials companies, fabless chip designers, integrated device manufacturers, foundries, assembly and test providers, and downstream equipment manufacturers. Advanced packaging technologies, including System-in-Package and flip-chip ball grid array solutions, are increasingly important for thermal management, signal integrity and interference control.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTek maintain strong positions in high-performance mobile, Wi-Fi and cellular platforms. Qorvo, Skyworks, Nordic Semiconductor and Silicon Laboratories compete in low-power IoT and multiprotocol connectivity. NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics and onsemi are prominent across automotive and industrial markets.

Espressif and Telink continue to expand access to cost-effective Wi-Fi and Bluetooth platforms, while Analog Devices and Microchip serve specialized industrial, aerospace and defense applications. Intel and Shanghai Anlogic Infotech also contribute to the broader programmable logic, mixed-signal and connectivity ecosystem.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Matter adoption is creating a significant opportunity for certified multiprotocol RF SoCs capable of supporting interoperable smart-home environments. Additional growth avenues include 6G and sub-terahertz research, electronically steered satellite terminals, LEO broadband networks, private wireless infrastructure and connected transportation.

Despite the positive outlook, RF SoC suppliers face considerable engineering and supply-chain constraints. Mixed-signal integration requires precise management of electromagnetic interference, substrate noise and thermal hotspots. Advanced analog circuitry also does not benefit from process-node scaling at the same rate as digital logic, creating trade-offs involving leakage, voltage tolerance and RF power performance.

Geopolitical fragmentation presents another major concern. The global RF semiconductor supply chain depends on design software, intellectual property, wafer fabrication and assembly resources distributed across multiple regions. Export controls, trade restrictions and capacity concentration are encouraging manufacturers to establish more resilient and geographically diversified supply networks.

With connectivity requirements expanding across consumer, automotive, telecommunications, industrial and defense markets, RF System-on-Chip technology is positioned for continued growth through 2031. Companies that combine high-performance integration, multiprotocol support, energy efficiency and secure supply-chain strategies are expected to be best placed to capture emerging global opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Market Overview and Economic Impact

2.1 Global Economic Environment Analysis

2.2 RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Introduction

2.3 Global Market Size (Value) and Volume (Consumption) 2021-2026

2.4 Impact of 5G Deployment and IoT Expansion

Chapter 3 Manufacturing Process and Patent Analysis

3.1 RF SOC Design and Integration Architecture

3.2 Key Manufacturing Technologies (RF-CMOS, SiGe, GaN)

3.3 Production Cost Structure Analysis

3.4 Patent Landscape and Intellectual Property Trends

Chapter 4 Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market by Type

4.1 Bluetooth SOC

4.2 ZigBee SOC

4.3 Others (Wi-Fi, Thread, proprietary RF)

4.4 Market Size and Volume Analysis by Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market by Application

5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Telecommunication

5.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.5 Others (Industrial, Healthcare)

Chapter 6 Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market by Region

6.1 Global Production and Consumption Analysis by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, India, and Taiwan (China))

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 North America RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Analysis

7.1 Market Size and Volume in United States and Canada

7.2 Key Local Players and Market Concentration

Chapter 8 Europe RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Analysis

8.1 Market Analysis in Germany, UK, and France

8.2 Regulatory Standards for Wireless Communication

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Analysis

9.1 China RF SOC Market Growth and Localization

9.2 Japan and South Korea Semiconductor Ecosystem

9.3 Taiwan (China) Foundries and IC Design Analysis

Chapter 10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

10.1 RF SOC Value Chain Analysis

10.2 Upstream Raw Materials and Wafer Supply

10.3 Sales Channels (Direct Sales and Distributors)

Chapter 11 Global Import and Export Analysis

11.1 Major Exporting Regions

11.2 Major Importing Regions

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Global Market Ranking of Key Players

12.2 Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 13 Company Profiles and Key Data

13.1 Skyworks

13.1.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.1.2 SWOT Analysis

13.1.3 Skyworks RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.1.4 Skyworks RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.2 Qorvo

13.2.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.2.2 SWOT Analysis

13.2.3 Qorvo RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.2.4 Qorvo RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.3 Broadcom

13.3.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.3.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Broadcom RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.3.4 Broadcom RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.4 Qualcomm

13.4.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.4.2 SWOT Analysis

13.4.3 Qualcomm RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.4.4 Qualcomm RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.5 NXP Semiconductors

13.5.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.5.2 SWOT Analysis

13.5.3 NXP RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.5.4 NXP RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.6 Nordic Semiconductor

13.6.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.6.2 SWOT Analysis

13.6.3 Nordic RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.6.4 Nordic RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.7 Silicon Laboratories

13.7.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.7.2 SWOT Analysis

13.7.3 Silicon Labs RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.7.4 Silicon Labs RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.8 Texas Instruments

13.8.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.8.2 SWOT Analysis

13.8.3 TI RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.8.4 TI RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.9 Microchip

13.9.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.9.2 SWOT Analysis

13.9.3 Microchip RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.9.4 Microchip RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.10 Infineon

13.10.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.10.2 SWOT Analysis

13.10.3 Infineon RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.10.4 Infineon RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.11 STMicroelectronics

13.11.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.11.2 SWOT Analysis

13.11.3 ST RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.11.4 ST RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.12 Renesas Electronics

13.12.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.12.2 SWOT Analysis

13.12.3 Renesas RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.12.4 Renesas RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.13 ON Semiconductor

13.13.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.13.3 ON Semi RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.13.4 ON Semi RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.14 Analog Devices

13.14.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.14.2 SWOT Analysis

13.14.3 ADI RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.14.4 ADI RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.15 Intel Corporation

13.15.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.15.2 SWOT Analysis

13.15.3 Intel RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.15.4 Intel RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.16 MediaTek

13.16.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.16.2 SWOT Analysis

13.16.3 MediaTek RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.16.4 MediaTek RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.17 Espressif

13.17.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.17.2 SWOT Analysis

13.17.3 Espressif RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.17.4 Espressif RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.18 Telink

13.18.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.18.2 SWOT Analysis

13.18.3 Telink RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.18.4 Telink RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

13.19 Shanghai Anlogic Infotech

13.19.1 Enterprise Introduction

13.19.2 SWOT Analysis

13.19.3 Anlogic RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.19.4 Anlogic RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Chapter 14 Market Dynamics and Strategic Analysis

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Market Restraints and Challenges

14.3 Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

Chapter 15 Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Forecast 2027-2031

15.1 Global Market Size and Volume Forecast

15.2 Regional Market Forecast

15.3 Application and Type Trend Forecast

Chapter 16 Conclusion

List of Figures

Figure 1. RF SOC Research Methodology

Figure 2. Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Size (M USD) 2021-2031

Figure 3. Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Volume (M Units) 2021-2031

Figure 4. RF SOC Design and Integration Architecture Flow

Figure 5. Global Market Share of RF System On Chip (SOC) by Type in 2026

Figure 6. Global Market Share of RF System On Chip (SOC) by Application in 2026

Figure 7. Consumer Electronics Segment Growth Rate (2021-2031)

Figure 8. Automotive RF SOC Market Demand Trend (2021-2031)

Figure 9. Global Consumption Volume Share of RF SOC by Region in 2026

Figure 10. North America RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Size (M USD) 2021-2031

Figure 11. Europe RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Size (M USD) 2021-2031

Figure 12. Asia-Pacific RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Size (M USD) 2021-2031

Figure 13. China RF SOC Market Penetration Analysis

Figure 14. Value Chain Map of Global RF SOC Industry

Figure 15. Global RF SOC Market Share by Key Players in 2026

Figure 16. Skyworks RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 17. Qorvo RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 18. Broadcom RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 19. Qualcomm RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 20. NXP RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 21. Nordic RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 22. Silicon Labs RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 23. TI RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 24. Microchip RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 25. Infineon RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 26. ST RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 27. Renesas RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 28. ON Semi RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 29. ADI RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 30. Intel RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 31. MediaTek RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 32. Espressif RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 33. Telink RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 34. Anlogic RF SOC Market Share (2021-2026)

Figure 35. Global Market Size Forecast (M USD) by Region 2027-2031

List of Tables

Table 1. Abbreviations and Acronyms Used in the Report

Table 2. Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Volume (M Units) by Type 2021-2026

Table 3. Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Size (M USD) by Type 2021-2026

Table 4. Global RF System On Chip (SOC) Market Size (M USD) by Application 2021-2026

Table 5. RF SOC Market Size (M USD) in Asia-Pacific by Country 2021-2026

Table 6. Global Export Volume (M Units) of RF SOC by Major Region

Table 7. Global Import Volume (M Units) of RF SOC by Major Region

Table 8. Skyworks RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 9. Qorvo RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 10. Broadcom RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 11. Qualcomm RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 12. NXP RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 13. Nordic RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 14. Silicon Labs RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 15. TI RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 16. Microchip RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 17. Infineon RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 18. ST RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 19. Renesas RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 20. ON Semi RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 21. ADI RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 22. Intel RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 23. MediaTek RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 24. Espressif RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 25. Telink RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 26. Anlogic RF SOC Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Table 27. Global Market Size Forecast (M USD) by Type 2027-2031

Table 28. Global Market Volume Forecast (M Units) by Application 2027-2031

Table 29. Global Forecasted Average Selling Price (ASP) Trends 2027-2031

Companies Featured



Skyworks

Qorvo

Broadcom

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Nordic Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics

ON Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Intel Corporation

MediaTek

Espressif

Telink Shanghai Anlogic Infotech

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