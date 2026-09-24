Tokeninsight September Report: MEXC Posts Deepest BTC And ETH Futures Depth At $21.03M, Lowest Silver Slippage At 0.002%

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, recorded the deepest combined BTC and ETH futures order book depth within the 0.03% band, and the lowest median slippage for a $300,000 silver futures sell order among all surveyed exchanges, according to TokenInsight's Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report for September 2026. The report provides a systematic assessment of liquidity performance across nine major global crypto exchanges based on order book depth, trading slippage, and bid-ask spread, covering BTC and ETH across spot and futures markets, as well as XAU (gold) and XAG (silver) futures.

Top-Tier BTC and ETH Spot Liquidity

At the 0.01% price band, MEXC's combined BTC and ETH spot order book depth reached approximately $1.35 million, tied with another exchange for the deepest spot liquidity in the report. At the wider 0.03% band, MEXC's combined BTC and ETH spot order book depth stood at $3.58 million, ranking second in the report. For a $500,000 BTC spot sell order, MEXC recorded the lowest median slippage in the report at 0.005%.

Near-Touch Futures Depth Leads at $21.03M

Within the 0.03% price band, MEXC's combined BTC and ETH futures depth reached $21.03 million, the deepest among the nine exchanges surveyed. This highlights MEXC's strength in concentrating executable liquidity close to the mid-market price.

Consistent ETH Futures Execution Across Order Sizes

MEXC delivered strong ETH futures execution across both tested order sizes, recording median/P90 slippage of 0.003%/0.007% for a $500,000 sell order and 0.008%/0.013% for a $1 million sell order, among the best-performing results in the report.

Lowest Silver Futures Slippage at 0.002%

In XAG futures, MEXC recorded a median slippage of 0.002% for a $300,000 sell order, the lowest among all surveyed exchanges. MEXC also recorded a combined XAU and XAG futures depth of $2.39 million within the 0.01% band, and led the market in XAG-specific order book depth.

The report highlights MEXC's strong liquidity and execution performance across both crypto and precious-metals markets, particularly in near-touch order book depth and trade execution. These capabilities provide a foundation for a more efficient trading experience as users access opportunities across global markets. MEXC will continue to strengthen its liquidity infrastructure and trading capabilities to provide users with broader and more efficient market access.

Full report: TokenInsight Crypto Exchange Liquidity Report, September 2026

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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