GTCFX Marks A Successful Presence At Forex Expo Dubai 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTCFX successfully concluded its participation in Forex Expo Dubai 2026, held on September 22 and 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Throughout the two-day event, visitors met the GTCFX team at Hall 2, Booth 54 to learn more about the company's multi-regulated trading solutions, mobile trading capabilities and commitment to client education.









A highlight of the event was GTCFX receiving the Best Forex Mobile Application award. The achievement complemented the company's presentation of the GTC Go App at the exhibition and reflected its continued focus on providing traders with convenient access to global financial markets.









GTCFX also contributed to the expo's educational programme through public presentations delivered by Jameel Ahmed, Chief Analyst at GTCFX. During the session titled “Trading Themes to Watch Out for: Q4 2026,” Ahmed examined several developments influencing global markets. The presentation covered geopolitical risk, inflation expectations and the changing interest-rate outlook, together with their potential implications for oil, the US dollar, gold and USD/JPY.

A further presentation introduced the GTC brand and highlighted the importance of investor education in a market environment increasingly shaped by political developments and fast-moving news. It also presented GTCFX's growing presence in Dubai, including the development of GTC Tower as the company's global headquarters.

Forex Expo Dubai 2026 gave GTCFX an opportunity to connect face-to-face with traders, partners and industry professionals while sharing its latest market perspectives and digital trading solutions.

Following a successful two days in Dubai, GTCFX looks forward to building on the relationships established at the expo and continuing to support its global community through market education, technology and accessible trading solutions.

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