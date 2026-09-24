KBR Welcomes Chief Executive Officer Of Trinzic, The Spin-Off Of Its Mission Technology Solutions Business, And Announces New Investor Relations Lead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to welcome Michael LaRouche on his first day as President and Chief Executive Officer-Designate of Trinzic, the planned spin-off of KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business. Michael will shape the strategic direction, accelerate growth and drive performance for Trinzic, which is expected to launch on January 4, 2027, as a publicly traded global company. Trinzic is backed by decades of experience on the highest-priority national security and space missions and will deliver technology-forward solutions to governments, partners and allies worldwide.









“We're building Trinzic on an incredible foundation of deep technical capabilities, mission expertise and the trust of our customers to perform when there is no margin for error,” LaRouche said.“I'm excited to work alongside our talented teams around the world to shape Trinzic's future, with a shared focus on moving with greater agility, embracing innovation and creating even more value for our customers and shareholders.”

Trinzic will employ 18,000 engineers, scientists and other domain experts who are embedded in the programs they serve or stationed at the company's 60 locations around the world. LaRouche is based in the company's principal executive office in Arlington, Virginia. Trinzic's significant footprint in Washington, D.C. allows for close engagement with policymakers and enables collaboration with the Pentagon and intelligence community customers, helping them navigate complexity and make decisions with confidence.

As an independent company, Trinzic will have more than $5 billion in revenue and a diverse portfolio spanning integrated air and missile defense, human performance, global operations, space exploration and space domain awareness. LaRouche will oversee the company's strategy and execution, drawing on three decades of experience gained through senior leadership roles at Serco, SAIC, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

In anticipation of the planned spin-off, KBR also announced that Gabe Butler will join the company on October 5 as Vice President-Designate of Investor Relations for Trinzic. Butler brings more than 14 years of experience across program finance, investor relations and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A). He most recently served as Director of FP&A for the Government Operations segment at BWX Technologies and previously held finance and investor relations leadership roles at Leidos.









Butler will play a key role in preparations for and execution of Trinzic's inaugural Investor Day on November 12 in New York City. Trinzic's executive leadership team will provide additional details on its strategic vision, growth strategy and financial outlook at the event.

The planned spin-off is intended to be tax-free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes and remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and final approval by KBR's Board of Directors. Following the spin-off, New KBR will continue to be led by Stuart Bradie and will encompass the company's Sustainable Technology Solutions business.

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

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About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the spin-off KBR's Mission Technologies Solutions business and future performance of SpinCo and KBR, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



