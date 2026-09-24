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Bajaj Capital Enters Global Markets With Launch Of Bajaj Capital Global Markets From GIFT City
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 24, 2026: Bajaj Capital, one of India's most trusted financial services organisations, has announced its expansion into the Global Capital Markets space with the launch of Bajaj Capital Global Markets, marking a pivotal milestone for its investment platform and product offering.
Powered by India INX Global Access (India INX GA) at GIFT IFSC, the platform will provide Indian investors access to a wide range of global investment opportunities across international markets, geographies and asset classes, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.
The proposition combines the BSE Group's India INX Global Access, a global market infrastructure, with the wealth and distribution ecosystem of Bajaj Capital. The objective is to give investors more choice and diversification across countries, sectors, currencies and asset classes within a single integrated offering.
Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Capital Ltd., said, "Indians today are truly global-in how we think, how we travel, and how we build our futures. It is only natural that global investing becomes a cornerstone of every modern Indian portfolio. With Bajaj Capital Global Markets, we are unlocking a world of opportunity across international equities, global mutual funds, and fixed income, all backed by the diligence and expertise of the Bajaj Capital ecosystem. Our partnership with BSE's India INX Global Access at GIFT City brings together institutional-grade international infrastructure and our decades of commitment to Indian families-empowering our clients to invest globally seamlessly with confidence."
Vijay Krishnamurthy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, India International Exchange (India INX), GIFT City, added, "GIFT IFSC is evolving as India's gateway to international financial markets. We are pleased to partner with Bajaj Capital as it expands its global investment proposition and look forward to supporting greater participation in international markets through the IFSC ecosystem."
Additionally, Jai Bajaj, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Capital Ltd., said, "Bajaj Capital Global Markets marks an important step in our holistic growth and diversification journey. We envision making global investing more accessible, transparent and seamlessly integrated for our clients, while building solutions that cater to retail, affluent, HNI, family office, institutional and global clients."
Himanshu Saxena, Chief Growth Officer & Head of Global Capital Markets, Bajaj Capital, said, "Bajaj Capital Global Markets goes beyond overseas market access. We are building an integrated Global Capital Markets proposition covering global equities, ETFs and other international investment opportunities through the regulated GIFT IFSC ecosystem, with the ambition to serve investors across segments."
Expanding Bajaj Capital's Investment Proposition
The launch marks Bajaj Capital's expansion beyond its traditional investment and wealth management offerings into a broader global capital markets platform. The proposition will serve multiple client segments, including retail, affluent, HNI, private wealth, family offices, and institutional and global clients. The platform will leverage the growing international financial ecosystem at GIFT City, India's International Financial Services Centre, while operating within the applicable regulatory framework.
Powered by India INX Global Access (India INX GA) at GIFT IFSC, the platform will provide Indian investors access to a wide range of global investment opportunities across international markets, geographies and asset classes, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.
The proposition combines the BSE Group's India INX Global Access, a global market infrastructure, with the wealth and distribution ecosystem of Bajaj Capital. The objective is to give investors more choice and diversification across countries, sectors, currencies and asset classes within a single integrated offering.
Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Capital Ltd., said, "Indians today are truly global-in how we think, how we travel, and how we build our futures. It is only natural that global investing becomes a cornerstone of every modern Indian portfolio. With Bajaj Capital Global Markets, we are unlocking a world of opportunity across international equities, global mutual funds, and fixed income, all backed by the diligence and expertise of the Bajaj Capital ecosystem. Our partnership with BSE's India INX Global Access at GIFT City brings together institutional-grade international infrastructure and our decades of commitment to Indian families-empowering our clients to invest globally seamlessly with confidence."
Vijay Krishnamurthy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, India International Exchange (India INX), GIFT City, added, "GIFT IFSC is evolving as India's gateway to international financial markets. We are pleased to partner with Bajaj Capital as it expands its global investment proposition and look forward to supporting greater participation in international markets through the IFSC ecosystem."
Additionally, Jai Bajaj, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Capital Ltd., said, "Bajaj Capital Global Markets marks an important step in our holistic growth and diversification journey. We envision making global investing more accessible, transparent and seamlessly integrated for our clients, while building solutions that cater to retail, affluent, HNI, family office, institutional and global clients."
Himanshu Saxena, Chief Growth Officer & Head of Global Capital Markets, Bajaj Capital, said, "Bajaj Capital Global Markets goes beyond overseas market access. We are building an integrated Global Capital Markets proposition covering global equities, ETFs and other international investment opportunities through the regulated GIFT IFSC ecosystem, with the ambition to serve investors across segments."
Expanding Bajaj Capital's Investment Proposition
The launch marks Bajaj Capital's expansion beyond its traditional investment and wealth management offerings into a broader global capital markets platform. The proposition will serve multiple client segments, including retail, affluent, HNI, private wealth, family offices, and institutional and global clients. The platform will leverage the growing international financial ecosystem at GIFT City, India's International Financial Services Centre, while operating within the applicable regulatory framework.
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