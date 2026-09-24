New Data Show Canada's Railways Continue To Improve Environmental Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's rail sector continued to improve its environmental performance in 2024, with freight railways moving more goods while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity and passenger railways building on decades of improvements. As the most fuel-efficient mode of transportation for passengers and goods over land, rail continues to play an important role in supporting both Canada's economy and its climate objectives. The findings, released today in the 2024 Locomotive Emissions Monitoring (LEM) Report, highlight continued progress across Canada's rail industry.

Canadian railways continued to modernize their fleets, including the adoption of Tier 4 locomotives. In 2024, Tier 4 locomotives represented 10.5% of the active fleet, up from 9.8% in 2023.

The 2024 report also marks an important milestone in measuring the rail industry's emissions reductions resulting from the increased use of low-carbon fuels. Rather than estimating the industry's biofuel consumption based on provincial and national fuel standards, the report uses actual locomotive biofuel consumption data, providing a clearer picture of biofuels' contribution to the sector's emissions reductions. In 2024, biofuel consumption increased by 56% and accounted for more than 8% of total rail sector fuel consumption.

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Regional and shortline freight railways have improved GHG emissions intensity by 25.4%.

Class 1 freight railways moved 30.7% more traffic while reducing absolute GHG emissions by 10.7% - resulting in a 32.1% reduction in GHG emissions intensity.

Intercity passenger railways have improved GHG emissions intensity by 33.9%. Criteria air contaminant emissions have also declined significantly, including nitrogen oxides (-47.9%), particulate matter (-62.2%), hydrocarbons (-56.1%), carbon monoxide (-3.5%), and sulphur dioxide (-98.9%).

"Canada's railways are essential to keeping our economy moving. They strengthen our supply chains, connect Canadian businesses to global markets, and continue to advance cleaner fuels and innovative technologies. The progress highlighted in this report demonstrates that Canada's rail sector is reducing its environmental footprint while supporting a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation network. Our government will continue working with industry to foster innovation and build a more competitive, sustainable transportation system for Canadians." - The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The story behind these results is one of long-term investment and innovation. Canada's railways continue to modernize their fleets, adopt cleaner technologies, and improve efficiency because those investments make our transportation network stronger, our economy more competitive, and our environmental performance better. Those outcomes go hand in hand.” – Eric Harvey, President and CEO, Railway Association of Canada.

Continued investment in modern equipment, cleaner technologies, and operational improvements are helping Canada's rail sector reduce emissions while supporting economic growth, stronger supply chains, and more sustainable transportation.

The 2024 LEM Report is the second published under the renewed 2023–2030 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Transport Canada (TC) and the Railway Association of Canada (RAC), reflecting a shared commitment to advancing low-carbon rail transportation and working toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

For more information and to access the full report:

The Railway Association of Canada (RAC) represents close to 60 freight and passenger railway companies -railways that transport millions of passengers and approximately $400 billion worth of goods across our country each year. RAC also counts a growing number of industrial railways and railway supply companies in its associate membership. As part of the fifth largest rail network in the world, RAC members are the backbone of Canada's transportation system.

Morgan Swan Director Public Affairs and Communications ...

