France ASIC Market Outlook 20262031 Report Just Released: AI, Automotive Electronics And Iot Fuel Demand For Custom Chips

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) France's ASIC opportunities span EVs, AI, 5G and industrial IoT, supported by chip-sovereignty funding, fab expansion and FD-SOI strengths, despite talent, cost and supply-chain hurdles.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "France Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) market is forecast to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2026 to USD 2.4 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. Growth will be supported by automotive electrification, artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, industrial IoT adoption and strategic investment in European semiconductor manufacturing.

France is evolving from a semiconductor design and research hub into a market with expanding domestic manufacturing ambitions. The France 2030 plan and the European Chips Act are mobilising public and private capital to strengthen semiconductor sovereignty, reduce supply chain dependencies and increase advanced production capacity. These initiatives are reinforcing France's role within the European semiconductor value chain.

France ASIC Market Growth Drivers

Automotive electrification remains the strongest long-term driver of ASIC demand in France. European targets for new zero-emission vehicles by 2035 are accelerating the adoption of silicon carbide and gallium nitride power devices in traction inverters and onboard charging systems. The expansion of advanced driver-assistance systems is also increasing demand for full-custom ASICs that meet ISO 26262 automotive safety requirements. Extended automotive design cycles are expected to support stable, multi-year demand.

Government-backed semiconductor investment provides another major catalyst. Funding under France 2030 and the European Chips Act is lowering capital barriers for new fabrication capacity, advanced research and local ASIC development. Expansion at STMicroelectronics' Crolles facility is expected to increase wafer output, while domestic pilot lines for 5 nm and smaller process nodes are supporting prototyping, testing and next-generation chip design.

Demand for AI-specific ASICs is also rising as cloud providers, data centres and sovereign-cloud initiatives adopt domain-specific computing architectures. Increasing requirements for AI inference, high-performance computing and energy-efficient data processing are encouraging investment in custom silicon.

Market Challenges

A shortage of engineers with advanced ASIC design and semiconductor fabrication expertise remains a significant constraint. Although financial incentives are available, limited access to specialist talent could delay manufacturing expansion and restrict the pace at which investment translates into commercial output.

High non-recurring engineering costs at leading-edge nodes, including 5 nm and 3 nm, also limit participation by smaller companies. As a result, advanced ASIC development remains concentrated among major industrial groups and well-funded research organisations. Export licensing requirements for advanced semiconductor technologies add further complexity to non-EU commercial activity.

France also remains exposed to supply chain concentration in Asia-Pacific. Many French-designed ASICs using the most advanced process nodes continue to depend on foundries in Taiwan and South Korea. This reliance creates geopolitical and logistical risks, strengthening the case for greater European production and supply chain diversification.

Technology and Application Insights

Mature and mid-range process nodes continue to generate substantial volumes, particularly across automotive, industrial and mixed-signal applications. However, 5 nm and 7 nm technologies are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by AI accelerators, cloud computing and data centre demand.

Full-custom ASICs lead in automotive, defence and aerospace applications, while semi-custom and programmable solutions support telecommunications, networking and industrial IoT deployments. Automotive represents the largest application segment, followed by data centres and cloud computing, networking and telecommunications, and industrial IoT. Defence and aerospace provide a stable source of high-reliability demand.

France's position in fully depleted silicon-on-insulator substrate production, led by Soitec, provides a competitive advantage in low-power ASICs for 5G, connected devices and edge AI. This capability complements the country's established expertise in semiconductor research, mixed-signal technologies and power electronics.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape combines a strong domestic ecosystem in semiconductor materials, power electronics and mixed-signal ASICs with global competition in advanced digital computing. STMicroelectronics maintains a leading position through its design, manufacturing and research operations in Grenoble and Crolles. Soitec is a critical upstream supplier, while Intel, AMD and NVIDIA remain influential competitors in advanced digital processing and compute technologies.

Partnerships involving semiconductor companies, universities and research institutions such as CEA-Leti are central to France's innovation pipeline. These collaborations connect substrate development, fabrication processes and ASIC design roadmaps, supporting France's position as a strategic European semiconductor centre.

Key Market Takeaways



The France ASIC market is forecast to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026.

Automotive electrification, AI infrastructure, 5G and industrial IoT will drive demand.

France 2030 and the European Chips Act are supporting domestic semiconductor investment.

Talent shortages, high development costs and dependence on Asian foundries remain key challenges. FD-SOI, power electronics and research partnerships provide France with strategic competitive advantages.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market segments, industry verticals, policies and socioeconomic factors.

Assessment of competitive strategies, market positioning and potential entry opportunities.

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging technologies and future market trends.

Actionable recommendations for investment, expansion and revenue development. Relevant insights for startups, SMEs, research institutions, consultants and large enterprises.

Business Applications

The report supports opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographic expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031.

Growth opportunities, market challenges, regulations, supply chain conditions and industry trends.

Competitive positioning, company strategies and market share analysis.

Revenue forecasts across technologies, applications and market segments. Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies and key developments.



Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. FRANCE APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PROCESS TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Advanced Nodes

5.2.1. 3 nm and below

5.3. Leading-Edge Nodes

5.3.1. 5 nm

5.3.2. 7 nm

5.4. Mid-Range Nodes

5.4.1. 10 nm

5.4.2. 12 nm

5.4.3. 14 nm

5.4.4. 16 nm

5.5. Mature Nodes

5.5.1. 22 nm and above

6. FRANCE APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Full-Custom ASIC

6.3. Semi-Custom ASIC

6.3.1. Standard Cell-Based ASIC

6.3.2. Gate-Array Based ASIC

6.4. Programmable ASIC

6.5. Others

7. FRANCE APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Networking & Telecommunications

7.5. Data Centers & Cloud Computing

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Industrial & IoT

7.8. Defense & Aerospace

7.9. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. STMicroelectronics

9.2. Soitec

9.3. Intel

9.4. AMD

9.5. NVIDIA

9.6. Marvell Technology

9.7. Onsemi

9.8. Infineon Technologies

9.9. NXP Semiconductors

9.10. Broadcom

10. APPENDIX

10.1. Currency

10.2. Assumptions

10.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

10.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

10.5. Research Methodology

10.6. Abbreviations

LIST OF FIGURES

LIST OF TABLES

Companies Featured



STMicroelectronics

Soitec

Intel

AMD

NVIDIA

Marvell Technology

Onsemi

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors Broadcom

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