South Korea Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market Report Now Available: ASIC Market Poised For Growth Through 2031 As AI, 5G And Automotive Chip Demand Accelerates
Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Korea application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) market is projected to grow from USD 960.4 million in 2026 to USD 1.30 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data center acceleration, automotive electronics and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.
South Korea is expanding its semiconductor strategy beyond memory products to strengthen its presence in system semiconductors, logic devices and specialized chip design. The country's established manufacturing capabilities, domestic technology companies and foundry infrastructure provide a strong foundation for ASIC development and commercialization. National initiatives focused on semiconductor research, fabrication and design capacity are also improving the long-term outlook for the South Korea ASIC market.
Artificial Intelligence and Data Centers Drive ASIC Demand
The rapid development of artificial intelligence infrastructure is a major market driver. AI data centers and large-scale computing environments require chips capable of processing machine learning inference, neural network computation and other complex workloads with greater speed and energy efficiency. This demand is increasing the role of ASICs in cloud platforms, hyperscale data centers and high-performance computing systems.
Government support is strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Programs such as the K-Semiconductor Belt initiative offer tax incentives, research funding and industry assistance intended to expand South Korea's semiconductor design and manufacturing capacity. These measures can reduce development barriers for fabless semiconductor companies, encourage private investment and support innovation in application-specific chip architectures.
Automotive electrification represents another significant growth opportunity. South Korean vehicle manufacturers are increasing electric vehicle production while integrating advanced systems for battery management, power electronics, connectivity and vehicle control. These applications require reliable semiconductor solutions capable of meeting demanding performance, safety and operating requirements. As a result, demand for power management ASICs and other automotive-specific integrated circuits is expected to rise.
High Development Costs Remain a Market Restraint
Despite favorable growth prospects, ASIC development requires substantial capital investment and extended design cycles. Non-recurring engineering costs for advanced-node chips can reach tens of millions of dollars, limiting participation among smaller fabless companies and early-stage semiconductor startups.
Advanced manufacturing also depends on specialized materials, sophisticated lithography systems and highly skilled engineering talent. These requirements increase production costs and operational complexity, particularly for companies pursuing leading-edge process technologies. Strategic partnerships among foundries, design firms and technology providers will therefore remain important for managing risk and accelerating commercialization.
Technology, Product and Application Segments
The market includes process technologies ranging from 3 nanometers and below to mature nodes above 22 nanometers. Advanced nodes are central to high-performance computing, AI acceleration and sophisticated networking applications. Mature nodes continue to support cost-effective production for automotive, industrial and Internet of Things systems.
Product categories include full-custom, semi-custom and programmable ASICs, along with other specialized architectures. Full-custom products are expected to remain important in performance-intensive applications, including data center processors and advanced networking equipment. Semi-custom and programmable products offer greater design flexibility and can lower development costs for industrial electronics, consumer devices and specialized commercial systems.
Major application segments include consumer electronics, automotive systems, networking and telecommunications, data centers and cloud computing, healthcare devices, industrial and IoT solutions, and aerospace and defense technologies. Data centers and automotive electronics are anticipated to deliver strong growth as computing requirements increase and vehicle electrification advances.
Competitive and Strategic Outlook
The competitive landscape includes global semiconductor manufacturers and specialized chip developers such as Intel, Qualcomm Technologies, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics and Broadcom. Collaboration with South Korean foundries and technology companies is expected to support the development of application-specific semiconductor products for domestic and international markets.
Continued investment in advanced process technologies, stronger partnerships between foundries and fabless companies, and the emergence of AI chip startups are likely to reinforce South Korea's position in the global semiconductor supply chain. Although development costs and manufacturing complexity remain key challenges, government support and the country's established semiconductor ecosystem are expected to sustain market growth through 2031.
Key Benefits of the Report
- Detailed analysis of market segments, policies, socioeconomic factors, customer requirements and industry verticals. Assessment of the competitive landscape and strategic activity among major market participants. Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and future growth trends. Actionable insights to support market entry, investment planning and revenue development. Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, small and medium-sized enterprises, and multinational corporations.
Business Applications
Organizations can use the report for market intelligence, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographic expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development and competitive benchmarking.
Report Coverage
- Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031. Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chains, regulations and industry trends. Competitive positioning, company strategies and market share evaluation. Revenue forecasts across key technologies, product categories and applications. Company profiles covering strategies, product portfolios, financial performance and major developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. SOUTH KOREA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PROCESS TECHNOLOGY
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Advanced Nodes
5.2.1. 3 nm and below
5.3. Leading-Edge Nodes
5.3.1. 5 nm
5.3.2. 7 nm
5.4. Mid-Range Nodes
5.4.1. 10 nm
5.4.2. 12 nm
5.4.3. 14 nm
5.4.4. 16 nm
5.5. Mature Nodes
5.5.1. 22 nm and above
6. SOUTH KOREA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Full-Custom ASIC
6.3. Semi-Custom ASIC
6.3.1. Standard Cell-Based ASIC
6.3.2. Gate-Array Based ASIC
6.4. Programmable ASIC
6.5. Others
7. SOUTH KOREA APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS (ASIC) MARKET BY APPLICATION
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumer Electronics
7.3. Automotive
7.4. Networking & Telecommunications
7.5. Data Centers & Cloud Computing
7.6. Healthcare
7.7. Industrial & IoT
7.8. Defense & Aerospace
7.9. Others
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Market Share Analysis
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Intel
9.2. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
9.3. Infineon Technologies AG
9.4. STMicroelectronics N.V.
9.5. Broadcom
9.6. ASICLAND Co., Ltd.
9.7. Rebellions Inc.
9.8. Telechips Co., Ltd.
9.9. GAONCHIPS Corp.
9.10. SEMIFIVE Co., Ltd.
10. APPENDIX
10.1. Currency
10.2. Assumptions
10.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
10.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders
10.5. Research Methodology
10.6. Abbreviations
LIST OF FIGURES
LIST OF TABLES
Companies Featured
- Intel Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Infineon Technologies AG STMicroelectronics N.V. Broadcom ASICLAND Co., Ltd. Rebellions Inc. Telechips Co., Ltd. GAONCHIPS Corp. SEMIFIVE Co., Ltd.
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