Salem City Schools Plans A District-Wide Rollout After Investigations At Its High School Drop From Hours To Minutes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A year after replacing its cameras, the high school has presented results to the district board and hosted nearby divisions who came to see the system running.

SALEM, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Salem High School has cut the time its administrators spend reviewing security footage from hours to minutes, and the division now plans to extend the same system across every school. The high school replaced a set of aging cameras with technology from Coram AI, a Sunnyvale-based AI physical security company, and completed its first full year on the new platform.Before the change, the school ran cameras with no search capability of any kind. Finding a single incident meant an administrator sitting down with hours of recording and scrubbing through it manually, often without knowing exactly what time to look for."Instead of spending... a couple hours looking for a needle in a haystack, I can simply do it with a few words and it's... almost instantaneous," said Bonnie Reedy, Assistant Principal at Salem High School.The school now searches recorded footage by describing what it is looking for in plain language, rather than by scrolling to a timestamp. Alongside search, the system runs alerts on the same camera feeds, including detection of visible weapons, and notifies designated staff when one is triggered.Reedy said the change went beyond saving administrative time."It's revolutionized the way that we keep this campus safe," she said.The results have traveled. Administrators from neighboring school divisions have visited the campus to watch the system in use, and the school presented its first-year outcomes to the district board. Salem City Schools intends to roll the platform out across the rest of the division."Most school administrators are not video analysts, and they shouldn't have to be," said Ashesh Jain, CEO and co-founder of Coram AI. "Salem's team wanted to ask a question and get an answer. A year in, other divisions are driving over to watch them do it."About Coram AICoram AI is an AI physical security platform that helps organizations investigate incidents faster, improve operational visibility, and coordinate response across video security, access control, guest management, and emergency workflows. Built to work with existing infrastructure, Coram enables organizations to modernize physical security operations without costly rip-and-replace projects. Trusted by more than 1,500 organizations across North America, Coram serves school districts, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, government agencies, places of worship, hospitality groups, retailers, and Fortune 500 enterprises.

Stu Waters

Coram AI

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Salem City Schools Plans a District-Wide Rollout After Investigations at Its High School Drop From Hours to Minutes News Provided By coram ai September 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Technology



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