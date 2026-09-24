Buca Di Beppo Adds Pick 2 Pastas Option To The Buca Bundle

Buca Bundle with Pick 2 Pastas: Fettuccine Alfredo & Penne Alla Vodka

Buca Bundle now featuring Pick 2 Pastas

Buca di Beppo

Guests who can't agree on dinner can now choose two of six pastas, for 15 possible combinations

- Daniel HalpernATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Starting Thursday, Sept. 24, there's another reason to gather around the table at Buca di Beppo. The family-style Italian restaurant is now offering two choices of pasta within the Buca Bundle at participating locations nationwide.*The Bundle itself isn't new. Buca introduced it a year ago as a multi-course option for groups and families, and added it to online ordering this spring, where it is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Pick 2 Pastas is the platform's latest expansion built on Buca's family-style tradition, where every course is still meant to be shared.The updated Buca Bundle includes two pastas, a family-size mixed green or Caesar salad and garlic bread - three courses that serve two to three guests, starting at $49.99. Guests choose from Fettuccine Alfredo, Baked Ziti, Penne alla Vodka, Spaghetti Marinara, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, or Spaghetti with Meatballs (an additional $5), for 15 possible combinations."Great food and hospitality have always been at the heart of Buca," said Daniel Halpern, CEO of Buca di Beppo. "The option to Pick 2 Pastas gives our guests even more of both - two pastas, salad and bread, and for a party of three, it starts under $17 a person."Buca Bundles can be personalized by adding chicken, shrimp, mild or spicy Italian sausage on the pasta, mozzarella cheese on the garlic bread, or prosciutto and gorgonzola cheese on the salad."Whether it's a table for two or twenty, a weeknight or a special occasion, we want every guest to leave feeling celebrated," Halpern said. "The Buca Bundle with Pick 2 Pastas is one more way we bring people around the table, more often, with the same food and hospitality Buca has always been known for."To learn more about the Buca Bundle, including the full Pick 2 Pastas menu, visit dineatbuca/buca-bundle. *Excludes the Excalibur Hotel & Casino location.About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to“Joe's small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family-style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information and locations, please visit or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook or Instagram.

Kristen Didier

Buca di Beppo

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Buca Bundle now featuring Pick 2 Pastas

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Buca di Beppo Adds Pick 2 Pastas Option to the Buca Bundle News Provided By Buca di Beppo September 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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