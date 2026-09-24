Neurotechnology Contactless Fingerprint Technology Meets NIST Fast Capture Qualification Requirements

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural networks capabilities

Neurotechnology completed NIST Fast Capture Phase One qualification testing, meeting the contactless fingerprint requirements of NIST SP 500-339.

- Evaldas Borcovas, Head of Biometrics Research at NeurotechnologyVILNIUS, LITHUANIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced that its contactless fingerprint capture technology has successfully completed qualification testing under the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Fast Capture (FastCAP) program. The company is listed among the vendors whose technologies met the requirements of NIST Special Publication 500-339, Specification for Certification Testing of Contactless Fingerprint Acquisition Devices. Using this technology, any smartphone camera can now be used as a scanner that can capture all 10 fingerprints in either a supervised or unsupervised environment.The FastCAP program is run by the NIST Biometric Technologies Group in cooperation with industry under Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADA). Over the course of Phase One, NIST worked with participating vendors to evaluate biometric acquisition capabilities, refine performance metrics and test contactless rapid tenprint capture solutions."Contactless fingerprint capture becomes much more useful when the images it produces can be searched against existing contact-based records," said Evaldas Borcovas, Head of Biometrics Research at Neurotechnology. "The NIST qualification confirms that fingerprints captured with our technology on an ordinary smartphone camera are interoperable with contact-collected data, which is the requirement for using them in real identity systems.”The SP 500-339 test compares fingerprints captured in a contactless way with images of the same fingers taken by an FBI-certified optical live-scan reference device. Each image pair is analyzed with the NIST Fingerprint Registration and Comparison Tool across measurements such as NFIQ 2 quality, ridge orientation, corresponding minutiae and scale accuracy. The capture solution being tested must pass the predicted match score threshold for every pair submitted. Neurotechnology's contactless capture technology, running on a standard smartphone camera, met these criteria across image pairs.Neurotechnology has been offering contactless fingerprint capture for several years. The technology is available in MegaMatcher SDK, where it enables smartphone-based enrollment and search in large-scale AFIS and multi-biometric systems such as national ID, voter registration and law enforcement, and in MegaMatcher ID, a multi-biometric authentication system for mobile and web applications that combines contactless fingerprint, face and voice with liveness detection for digital onboarding, banking, payments and government e-services. The NIST-qualified version of the contactless capture technology will be included in upcoming releases of both products.The FastCAP qualification adds to Neurotechnology's strong record of performance in NIST evaluations, where its algorithms rank among the top performers in MINEX III, PFT III, FRIF TE E1N, ELFT, SlapSeg III, IREX 10, FRTE and FATE.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

Jennifer Allen Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

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Neurotechnology Contactless Fingerprint Technology Meets NIST Fast Capture Qualification Requirements News Provided By Neurotechnology September 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Military Industry, Technology



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