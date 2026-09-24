Regalis Capital Publishes A Side By Side Comparison Of Its On-Market And Off-Market Acquisition Programs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On-market vs off-market acquisition programs: Regalis Capital explains that both run one workflow, what off-market adds, and which buyer each one fits.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regalis Capital runs two programs for buying a business, on-market and off-market, and today the firm published the difference in plain terms because buyers routinely guess at it. Both programs run the same process, from the first call to the closing table. The only difference is where the deals come from. Regalis Capital is a done-for-you business acquisition service that finds, vets, values, negotiates and finances the deal for the buyer, and the firm is publishing the difference in plain terms because buyers routinely guess at it.The first thing to understand is that it is one workflow, not two services. Both programs run the same end to end process. The difference is where the deals come from at the front.What is identical in both. Market matching and the buy box: the written list of what the buyer will and won't buy, covering industry, location, minimum cash flow, and maximum price. Building the buyer's profile and deal documents so sellers and brokers take the buyer seriously. Continuous outreach to deals. Qualification and discovery. Vetting and valuation. The offer and the letter of intent. Lending. Due diligence. Closing. The team is hands on the whole way in both programs, and the buyer gets the same 3 to 5 minute video breakdown of each deal, the same valuation model, the same lender package, and the same weekly cadence calls.What on-market is. Sourcing from the places where businesses are publicly listed for sale: BizBuySell, individual broker sites, and the Regalis Capital broker network. The team still reaches out to those deals proactively and continuously rather than waiting for a listing to come to the buyer. There is nothing hidden about the inventory. The advantage is coverage and speed, because the good listings collect several interested parties within days and a part time searcher can't keep up with that.What off-market adds. The team builds a proprietary owner list for the buyer's buy box and runs direct outreach to owners who haven't listed. It is a longer, slower conversation with owners who were not planning to sell this quarter, which is why it runs in six month periods rather than as a one time program.Which one fits which buyer. On-market fits a buyer who wants to move on a defined timeline and is comfortable competing on quality of offer and speed of close. Off-market fits a buyer with a narrow target, a specific industry or region where the listed inventory is thin, and the patience for direct owner outreach to develop."Buyers ask us which one is better, and that is the wrong question," said the Regalis Capital team. "Better is whichever one matches your buy box and your timeline. A narrow buy box in a thin market needs outreach. A reasonable buy box in an active market doesn't."Either program can add optional separate services: hiring and placing a general manager after close, and introductions to investors where there is a fit.Regalis Capital is the leading buy-side acquisition advisory for SBA 7(a) business buyers in the United States. Free guides on the best business to buy for highest ROI and the small business due diligence playbook are published at href="" rel="external nofollow" regaliscapita.About Regalis CapitalRegalis Capital is a done-for-you business acquisition service that helps buyers find, value, negotiate and finance small business acquisitions, most of them with SBA 7(a) loans. The firm has over $300M under contract and closing currently and works with 200+ active buyers. Learn more at regaliscapital.

Ashley Miller

Regalis Capital Corp.

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Regalis Capital Publishes a Side by Side Comparison of Its On-Market and Off-Market Acquisition Programs News Provided By Regalis Capital Corp. September 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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