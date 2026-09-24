Assistants By Osmo Turn Missed Calls Into Conversations For U.S. And U.K. Owner-Operators

OsmO screens routine calls and can transfer calls that match the owner's urgent-call rules.

Owners can customize the assistant's voice, name, greeting and call-handling rules.

OsmO can learn a business's services, hours and policies from its website and other knowledge sources.

Instead of voicemail, customizable assistants converse, gather context and follow the owner's rules-now serving the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

- Anuj Bhagat, founder of OsmOBENGALURU, INDIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A roofer halfway through a repair cannot climb down for every ring. The caller might be a robocall-or a homeowner ready to ask for a quote. Assistants by OsmO are built for that moment: they answer, ask what the caller needs, handle routine questions, record the details and put through calls the owner has defined as urgent.That missed ring is not a minor administrative problem. Invoca's 2026 analysis of home-services calls found that only 52% of inbound callers spoke with a person. Among answered calls driven by digital marketing, 38% were leads and 45% of those leads converted on the call. In a separate study of 300 microbusinesses and call data from 10,000 businesses, Moneypenny found that 69% of callers who reached voicemail hung up without leaving a message.At the same time, owners have good reason to hesitate before answering every unknown number. The Federal Trade Commission reported 259 million active numbers on the U.S. Do Not Call Registry in fiscal 2025, and robocalls made up most reported Do Not Call violations. The real customer can be hidden in the same stream as the spam.Assistants by OsmO, available to customers in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, will make their Product Hunt debut on September 24. Starting at $9.99 with a seven-day free trial, they give busy people and owner-operators a personal assistant line for incoming and outgoing calls alongside the number they already use.This is a conversation, not voicemail with a transcript. An assistant talks naturally with the caller, asks follow-up questions and collects the information and context the owner needs next. A user can record a short custom voice or choose from preset and character voices; choose the assistant's name and greeting; and write rules for who gets through, what counts as urgent and what the assistant should ask. Each assistant identifies itself as AI rather than pretending to be the user.Owners can also teach OsmO about their business using a website, documents, images or written notes. That gives the assistant context for questions about business hours, services, prices and service areas. When a caller wants an estimate, OsmO can capture the quote request and the details the owner needs for follow-up; callers can also leave feedback in their own words. When bookings are enabled, it can text the caller an appointment link during the conversation.“The phone is still how many local businesses win work, but it usually rings when their hands are full,” said Anuj Bhagat, founder of OsmO.“We wanted to build something more personal than a call center and more capable than voicemail: an assistant that knows your business, follows your rules and gives you back the context-not just a missed-call notification.”Assistants by OsmO also handle calls people put off making. They can place outbound calls, navigate phone menus, wait on hold, retry unanswered numbers and make recurring calls on a schedule. After a call, the user can review a transcript and concise summary. VIP contacts can bypass screening, while ordinary calls can be handled without interrupting the workday.The launch is aimed first at the people for whom every interruption has a real cost: contractors, real-estate professionals, salon and clinic operators, consultants and other U.S. and U.K. small-business owners who sell their expertise while also answering their own phones.Assistants by OsmO are available on iPhone and Android. New users can try them for seven days without entering a credit card. On September 24, visitors can see the product, watch the demo and join the launch at Product Hunt.Learn more and start a free trial at getosmo.About OsmOAssistants by OsmO answer incoming calls, make outgoing calls and help users act on every conversation. Instead of sending a caller to voicemail, they converse, gather context and follow the user's rules. Custom and character voices, business knowledge, urgent transfers, appointment links, transcripts, summaries and scheduled outbound calling come together in one mobile app. OsmO serves customers in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada on iPhone and Android. Learn more at getosmo.

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Assistants by OsmO Turn Missed Calls Into Conversations for U.S. and U.K. Owner-Operators News Provided By OsmO September 24, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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