India's 'Cockroach' Movement Says Will Launch Protest If Poll Panel Chief Doesn't Quit In 48 Hours
The Indian Express newspaper said on Wednesday that two election commissioners had raised questions or expressed concern at least 14 times in 10 months, mostly in connection with the process of updating voters' lists that began last year, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.Recommended For You
The Election Commission of India said that differences were normal in any institution and that all its actions were legal.ALSO READ
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