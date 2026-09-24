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India's 'Cockroach' Movement Says Will Launch Protest If Poll Panel Chief Doesn't Quit In 48 Hours

India's 'Cockroach' Movement Says Will Launch Protest If Poll Panel Chief Doesn't Quit In 48 Hours


2026-09-24 06:01:48
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India's 'Cockroach' youth movement leaders said on Thursday that they would launch protests across the country if India's chief election officer does not resign in 48 hours, a day after a newspaper report pointed to differences among top officers leading the poll panel.

The Indian Express newspaper said on Wednesday that two election commissioners had raised questions or expressed concern at least 14 times in 10 months, mostly in connection with the process of updating voters' lists that began last year, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The Election Commission of India said that differences were normal in any institution and that all its actions were legal.

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Khaleej Times

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