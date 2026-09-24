Finance Dept Letter Exposes Karnataka's Fiscal Crisis, CM Misleading People: Vijayendra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday alleged that the Congress government in the state was facing a serious financial crisis and accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of misleading people about Karnataka's economic condition.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra said the Finance Department's recent letter highlighting the state's financial position was not a routine administrative communication but a reflection of the government's worsening fiscal health.

He claimed Karnataka had never witnessed such a difficult financial situation and alleged that the government was struggling to pay salaries, release pensions and meet its mounting financial commitments.

According to him, pending payments across departments and increasing liabilities under various schemes pointed to what he described as both administrative and financial mismanagement.

Vijayendra further alleged that the Congress government's flagship guarantee schemes had placed a heavy burden on the state exchequer, affecting funds available for development projects, farmers and other priority sectors.

Drawing parallels with other Congress-ruled states, he claimed that several chief ministers had acknowledged fiscal pressure arising from welfare guarantees. He cited discussions in Himachal Pradesh over the use of temple hundi funds amid financial constraints and referred to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's alleged appeal for the release of pending funds under the Shakti scheme as evidence of the state's financial stress.

Questioning the government's development priorities, Vijayendra criticised plans for projects such as the proposed airport in Kanakapura and tunnel roads, saying farmers' concerns should take precedence.

“Kanakapura's development requires money, but the lives of Karnataka's farmers also require money,” he said.

The BJP leader urged the state government to focus on crop-loss compensation, drought relief, assistance to indebted farmers and livestock protection instead of waiting for financial support from the Centre. He also criticised the government's decision to convene a special Assembly session on drought, farmers' suicides, financial distress and pending payments, arguing that immediate action was needed.

Referring to the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Vijayendra claimed that relief measures during natural calamities were implemented promptly without waiting for Central assistance and urged the current government to adopt a similar approach.

He also said the contribution of the previous BJP government to the Upper Bhadra project should not be overlooked and called for the speedy completion of pending works to ensure water reaches farmers.