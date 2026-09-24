MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Growing use of AI in consumer research puts greater focus on the accuracy and consistency of companies' digital information Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026 – The growing use of artificial intelligence to research products, services and businesses is creating a new consideration for corporate reputation, as consumers increasingly encounter brand information through AI-powered platforms.

According to ROSA eSolutions, a Toronto-based digital marketing firm with a regional presence in the UAE, businesses need to pay closer attention to the accuracy and consistency of information available about them across digital channels.

The shift is particularly relevant in the UAE. Visa's 2026 Stay Secure study found that 85% of UAE consumers surveyed had used AI to assist with shopping, including checking product reviews or ratings, comparing prices and finding gift ideas.

Globally, Adobe's 2026 AI and Digital Trends research found that around one in four consumers surveyed now cite AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT among their top sources for researching information, making purchase decisions or finding recommendations, ahead of brand websites and online reviews. The study surveyed 4,000 consumers worldwide.

Robert Shakir, Senior Marketing Consultant at ROSA eSolutions, said:“Consumers are increasingly using AI as part of the way they research products, services and companies. This means businesses need to consider whether the information available about them across digital channels is accurate, current and consistent.”

As AI becomes more prominent in online research, outdated corporate profiles, inconsistent descriptions of services or old leadership information can create confusion around how a company is represented digitally.

ROSA eSolutions said the development is broadening the scope of reputation management. Companies already monitor their websites, search presence, media coverage and social media channels. The growing role of AI creates another reason to ensure that key corporate information remains consistent across credible digital sources.

“This is increasingly relevant to corporate communications and reputation,” Shakir added.“Companies may not control every AI-generated response about their business, but they can strengthen the accuracy and credibility of the information available across their digital presence.”

The issue is particularly important for businesses operating across several countries and languages, where corporate information may appear across multiple websites, media outlets and business platforms.

ROSA eSolutions recommends regularly reviewing company descriptions, executive profiles, products, services and other key corporate information to identify outdated or inconsistent material.

Shakir concluded:“As AI becomes a more common part of how people research businesses and make decisions, maintaining accurate and credible information across digital channels will become an increasingly important part of managing corporate reputation.”

About ROSA eSolutions:

ROSA eSolutions is a Toronto-based digital marketing firm specializing in AI-driven SEO, organic growth strategies, and data-led digital performance solutions. With a regional presence in the UAE, the company supports organizations across the Middle East in building scalable, intelligent, and results-focused digital ecosystems.