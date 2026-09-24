The Four-Year Stretch: How The Nissan Kicks Fits Student Life In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Student life in the UAE rarely follows a simple timetable: an 8 a.m. lecture followed by lab, an internship across town, an evening catch-up at the 'mid-point' cafe with friends and then the drive home. A car can quickly become an important part of that everyday routine, and, often, the small things make the biggest difference, from staying connected between destinations and having enough space for everything the day requires, to simply getting some relief from the UAE heat after returning to a parked car. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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But choosing a first car can also feel like an exercise in compromise, as students may expect to juggle affordability, practicality, technology and comfort. The Nissan Kicks, available through Nissan of AWR Automotive, makes a strong case for bringing those priorities together in one compact crossover. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in busy parts of the city without sacrificing the practicality expected from a crossover. Features like the 360-degree camera on the higher grades can add another layer of confidence when navigating tighter parking spaces, something that quickly becomes useful when parking is part of the daily university routine.

Then there are the perks for the daily drive. Four USB-C ports and a wireless charger help keep devices powered throughout a long day, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto bring navigation, playlists and calls into the 12.3-inch display. Automatic AC control is standard across the range, a feature that matters more during the UAE's warmer months. The Nissan Kicks also offers enough flexibility for the less predictable parts of student life, with 60/40 split-folding rear seats that can accommodate more luggage or larger items for the start of a new semester, a weekend away, or the occasional move.

For most students, that first car can also mark their first experience of independent driving and vehicle ownership, making safety an important part of the decision. Front, side and curtain airbags come standard on all grades, as does Vehicle Dynamic Control with Traction Control System. Higher grades add intelligent driver assistance systems that support greater awareness and confidence on the road.

Starting at AED 86,900 from Nissan of AWR Automotive, the Kicks combines everyday technology and practicality in a package designed to remain accessible to drivers considering their first new car.

From the first drive to campus to the commute to a first job, the Kicks is built around what drivers use every day, making each stage of that four-year journey a little easier.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of 26 showrooms and 27 service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.