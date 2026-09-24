BWH® Hotels Highlights Innovation, Owner Value And Growth At Arabian Travel Market 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As traveler expectations evolve, BWH Hotels continues investing in technology, loyalty and development solutions while advancing strategic growth, highlighted by the signing of Semira Hotel, a new development coming in 2029 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026 – BWH Hotels, a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies including WorldHotelsTM, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels, is highlighting how evolving traveler needs are shaping hospitality growth across the Middle East following Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2026. With 27 hotels currently operating across the region, BWH Hotels continues to see strong interest, with a robust pipeline supporting the ambition to reach 70 hotels across the Middle East within the next three years. Among the projects highlighted during the event was Semira Hotel, a new 200-room WorldHotels Distinctive development in Batumi, Georgia, expected to open in May 2029.

“The Middle East continues to demonstrate resilience, with sustained investment in tourism, infrastructure and hospitality, creating opportunities for long-term growth,” said Ron Pohl, President of International Operations, BWH Hotels.“As demand continues to evolve across the region, BWH Hotels is focused on helping owners and developers capitalize on these market trends through a diverse portfolio of brands, technology and loyalty investments, and flexible development solutions. We remain confident in the region's future and committed to delivering the tools and global reach our partners need to drive performance, attract guests and create long-term value.”

Changing Traveler Needs Create New Opportunities:

Growth in religious tourism: Strong demand for travel to Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah continues to drive development opportunities, with the diversity of the BWH Hotels portfolio offering opportunities to match the right brand and operating model to evolving traveler needs. AI-powered travel planning: As booking behaviors shift, BWH Hotels is investing in technology and distribution capabilities, with solutions that help properties remain visible, competitive and easy to discover across emerging travel platforms. Greater demand for choice and flexibility: Travelers are increasingly seeking accommodations that cater to different trip types, preferences and budgets. BWH Hotels offers 18 brands, spanning luxury to premium economy. Greater localization: Travelers increasingly value authentic, destination-driven experiences across urban markets, as well as secondary and tertiary markets. BWH Hotels works closely with hoteliers to create experiences that reflect local culture, including booking websites in native languages, while helping international travelers experience destinations as locals do. Loyalty and value: Strong loyalty programs and rewards remain important drivers of guest engagement, repeat stays and value. WorldHotels RewardsTM and Best Western Rewards® programs have approximately 70 million Rewards Members combined.

BWH Hotels is seeing several shifts in traveler behavior and hospitality demand that are informing its approach to development across the Middle East. These trends are shaping the types of accommodations and experiences travelers are seeking across the region:

Continued Development Across the Region:

Saudi Arabia remains the brand's largest regional opportunity, with 12 operating hotels, 14 signed projects and approximately 15 additional projects under negotiation. BWH Hotels also continues to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council, with hotels operating in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, while Egypt represents the largest development pipeline across the Middle East and North Africa portfolio. In Morocco, the company recently signed an agreement for 25 new-build hotels to be delivered over the next five to six years.

“The Middle East remains one of the most dynamic hospitality development regions in the world” said Wytze van den Berg, Vice President EMEA, BWH Hotels.“We see opportunities well beyond the region's largest projects and established destinations, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Egypt. Our focus is translating regional growth opportunities into successful hotel projects, matching the right brand with the right market and investment strategy.”

The pipeline reflects growing demand for specialized offerings, including Executive Residency® by Best Western The Breeze Hotel, planned to open in Al Khobar in Q2 2027, and the Best Western Premier® Al Shafa in Jeddah, a 200-room property opening in Q1 2027. WorldHotels BackdropTM also responds to growing interest in alternative, nature-led hospitality experiences.

About BWH® Hotels:BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotelsTM, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to value-driven, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.