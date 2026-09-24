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Studyin Relaunches In The UAE With New Dubai Office, Expanding Access To Global Study Opportunities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: StudyIn, a global higher education specialist supporting students in pursuing international study opportunities, has relaunched its presence in the UAE with the opening of a new Dubai office. The relaunch strengthens StudyIn's local presence in the UAE, combining on-the-ground guidance with the organisation's global reach, multi-destination expertise and network of 500+ global academic institution partners. As students and families increasingly consider a broader range of countries, universities and programmes when planning international study, StudyIn supports students in exploring opportunities across major study destinations including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UAE, Europe and Asia. The Dubai office will provide personalised support to students and families throughout their international education journey, from exploring university and course options through to applications and preparing for overseas study. Ravi Chand, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the international education sector, has been appointed Country Director, StudyIn UAE, to lead the operation. Ravi is also the founder of UniPlus Education and brings extensive experience of the UAE international education market. “Students today are looking beyond a single destination when considering international education. They are comparing universities, courses, career opportunities and study experiences across different countries before making their decisions,” said Ravi Chand, Country Director, StudyIn UAE. “Re-establishing StudyIn's presence in Dubai enables us to combine strong local market knowledge with StudyIn's international reach and university network, giving students and families greater choice and trusted guidance as they navigate their international education journey.” Ajay Tyagi, Head of Franchise, StudyIn, said:“The UAE is an important and highly diverse international education market. Strengthening our presence here allows us to bring StudyIn's global university network and multi-destination expertise closer to students and families across the region. “Our focus is to provide students with informed, personalised guidance while building strong connections with schools, universities and education partners across the UAE.” The launch was attended by Simon Green, Director of Examinations, British Council UAE, as guest of honour. Simon Green said:“We are pleased to be part of this occasion and to see initiatives that support students in exploring international education. The UAE has strong connections with universities and education institutions around the world, and such initiatives contribute to the wider international education ecosystem.” The relaunch of StudyIn UAE represents an important step in strengthening StudyIn's global presence and bringing its international education expertise closer to students and partners in the region. The Dubai office will work closely with students, parents, schools, universities and education partners, strengthening StudyIn's local presence while connecting the UAE market with its wider international network. About StudyIn: Established in 2006, StudyIn is a global higher education specialist supporting students throughout their international education journey 2006, StudyIn has guided more than 1.3 million students and works with 500+ global academic institution partners across major study destinations worldwide. StudyIn provides personalised support across university and course selection, applications and other stages of the study abroad journey, combining international reach with local market expertise a presence across more than 40 countries, StudyIn's purpose is to expand access and opportunity through higher education and help students make informed decisions about their academic future. About UniPlus Education: UniPlus Education is a UAE-based education organisation supporting students pursuing international higher education opportunities. Its services include university guidance, admissions support and other services designed to help students navigate their international education journey. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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