Security Guard Molests 26-Year-Old Software Engineer In Hyderabad, Arrested

A private security guard has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 26-year-old software engineer, police said on Wednesday, after she accused him of grabbing and kissing her while she was getting out of a cab.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday near a hostel where the accused was employed as a private security guard. Following the woman's complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and sexual harassment.

According to the complainant, the guard was standing beside her cab when she stepped out of the vehicle. She alleged that he suddenly grabbed her and kissed her without her consent.

The accused, however, has denied the allegation. He claimed that he had held the woman only after she fell down, police said.

The security guard was subsequently arrested in connection with the complaint.

Police said further investigation is underway.