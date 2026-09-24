Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Enters Ice Cream Market With Bombay Creamery Starting At Just Rs 10

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Consumer Products has entered India's ice cream market with Bombay Creamery. The new range starts at Rs 10 and includes cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks.

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries disrupted the telecom sector with Jio and the soft drinks market with Campa Cola. The company has now entered the popular ice cream market. Reliance Consumer Products Limited officially launched its new ice cream brand, Bombay Creamery.

The brand offers ice creams at a starting price of just Rs 10. Reliance aims to provide quality ice cream to common people at a low price. The Indian ice cream market is currently worth around Rs 30,000 crore and experts expect it to touch Rs 50,000 crore by 2028. Ambani launched this new plan to capture this massive market.

Also read:Meta Muse AI Agent REVEALED: New Personal Assistant Can Plan, Browse and Act on Your Behalf

The company announced that it makes Bombay Creamery ice creams with real dairy cream and zero fake ingredients. Reliance wants to give consumers a high-quality ice cream experience. The brand will sell ice creams in multiple formats like cups, cones, tubs, bars, and sticks.

Reliance Consumer Products Director T. Krishnakumar spoke about this launch. He stated that they built Bombay Creamery with a simple idea that dairy products should have no shortcuts. He added that they are not just entering the category but hold a strong long-term commitment. He confirmed that Bombay Creamery uses original dairy cream and brings the real ice cream taste to every Indian family at an affordable price.

Also read:Banks to Open on Sunday, September 27: What Customers Need to Know Before 3 Days Bank Strike

Reliance launched Bombay Creamery in Western India first. The company will gradually expand the brand to all regions across the country. Reliance will use its massive retail network and thousands of distributors to take this brand to the public quickly.

The RCPL business network is currently very strong. Executive Director Isha Ambani oversees the company's business operations and expansion plans. Reliance previously found success by bringing Campa Cola to the market at a low price. The company now plans to use the exact same formula in the ice cream sector.

Also read:Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor's First Look REVEALED, Bloodied Arm And Vintage Avatar Steal Spotlight

The Reliance Consumer Products Limited portfolio already includes several daily essential products.

. Cold Drinks: Campa Cola (Cola, Orange, Lemon flavors).

. Food Grains and Oils: Independence (Sunflower oil, wheat flour, drinking water), Udham, Manna (pulses, rice).

. Sauces and Biscuits: Sil (sauces, jams, noodles), Maliban (biscuits).

. Personal Care: Glimmer, Puric, Get Real soaps, Brylcreem, Toni & Guy hair products.

. Home Care: Dozo (dishwashing bars, liquids), Enzo (detergent), HomeGuard (floor cleaners).

Also read:Toxic OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Yash's Action Film After? Latest Update

Amul currently holds the top spot in the Indian ice cream market. Kwality Wall's, Vadilal, Mother Dairy, Hatsun Agro, and Havmor are the other major competitors. Amul sells its mango stick ice cream for a minimum of Rs 20. Experts analyze that Reliance will increase pressure on other companies by bringing an ice cream for just Rs 10.

However, the ice cream business is not like the soft drinks business. It strictly requires a cold chain network and continuous freezer availability. Reliance currently has massive capital and distribution strength. Market experts say that if Reliance gives good offers to shopkeepers, the market will definitely see intense competition. This move will likely impact the profit margins of other companies in the coming days.

Also read:Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Finally Breaks Silence On Viral Wedding Pics, Reveals Why He Hid His Marriage For Years