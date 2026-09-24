RIOCOCO Opens Sri Lanka's Largest Single Coco Coir Production Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capacity expansion as coco coir grow media manufacturer marks 22 years in business

KATUPOTHA, Sri Lanka, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIOCOCO, one of the world's leading manufacturers of coconut coir growing substrates, has built the largest single coco coir production facility in Sri Lanka, expanding production capacity to meet rising demand from commercial growers worldwide. The facility is located in Katupotha, Sri Lanka and was opened in July 2026.

"For twenty-two years we've told growers the same thing: the medium has to be consistent every single time," said Shan Halamba, CEO of RIOCOCO. "Keeping that promise as we grow means building capacity to support our growing customer base."

The announcement follows an exciting year for RIOCOCO. Earlier this year, Halamba celebrated the company's 22nd anniversary with the entire team in Sri Lanka and unveiled a commemorative sign on the production headquarters building.

RIOCOCO has also recently completed a redesign of its grow bag packaging, incorporating the company's original logo with modern graphics, reflecting the company's strength in building an innovative business while maintaining traditional values of quality, consistency and relationships.

Used by growers in 65 countries around the world, RIOCOCO produces a range of coco coir products designed to support plant roots and development to maximize yields while reducing water and fertilizer use.

The company's sustainable, organic, OMRI-certified products are manufactured using modern machinery, following ISO 9001:2015 quality management system and ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system.

About RIOCOCO

RIOCOCO is the chosen coco coir supplier for some of the biggest strawberry, blueberry, tomato, cucumber, pepper, melon and eggplant greenhouses and medical cannabis facilities around the world, and has received multiple awards and honours, including six Stevie Awards at the 2024 International Business Awards and Sri Lanka's National Chamber of Exporters Best Ethical Trading Exporter award in 2023.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

CONTACT: Media Contact Ana Mendez...