Adventure With A Purpose: A Race Against Blindness Unveils Adventure Package Fundraiser Valued At $350,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One winner will receive a luxury Entegra Super C motorhome, Polaris XPEDITION, trailer, and $100,000 cash

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness has launched one of the largest fundraising campaigns in its history: the Ultimate Adventure Package, valued at approximately $350,000.

Running through October 25, the fundraiser gives supporters an opportunity to win a complete package built around one idea: adventure without compromise. Learn more about the mission and enter for the chance to win here.

Grand Prize:



2026 Entegra Esteem XL Super C (32U floorplan)

2026 Polaris XPEDITION ADV 5 NorthStar

2026 PJ Tandem Axle Utility Trailer $100,000 cash



Additional details about the adventure package vehicles are available in this YouTube video with Dr. Stephen Johnston, founder of A Race Against Blindness.

“Everyone's version of adventure looks a little different,” Dr. Johnston said.“Maybe it's watching the sunrise over a mountain lake, or visiting every National Park, or taking the retirement trip you've talked about for years, or simply the freedom to wake up somewhere new. That's what makes this adventure package so special.”

A Race Against Blindness is deeply grateful to the donors and community who make this work possible. Every fundraiser brings researchers one step closer to treatments that could preserve sight and allow children to see life's adventures for themselves.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 14,000 independent Trustpilot reviews with an“excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit .

Media Contact

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

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