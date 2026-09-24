Avika Gor Says Music Videos Give Her The Freedom To Experiment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has opened up about how music videos have given her the freedom to experiment and explore different creative spaces.

She recently featured in two songs, 'Bukhaar' and 'Zalima.' 'Bukhaar' was a Punjabi track sung and written by Vicky Sandhu, with music by MixSingh. The music video presented Avika in a stylish and contemporary avatar. She also featured in 'Zalima' alongside popular Punjabi singer, composer, and lyricist Kulwinder Billa. Shot at Punjab, the song marked a fresh pairing and saw Avika explore another vibrant Punjabi musical space. The song was released on September 22.

Talking about the response to both songs, the 'Balika Vadhu' actress stated,“It feels amazing when something you have worked on starts connecting with people. Bukhaar and Zalima are very different from each other, and that is what makes this phase even more exciting for me. I got to explore different looks, energies, and emotions with both songs, and I am really happy with the love they are receiving.”

Avika added,“Music videos have always been a great space to experiment, and I am enjoying that freedom. With Bukhaar, it was one kind of energy, while Zalima allowed me to step into a completely different space. Both songs allowed me to explore completely different sides of myself, Seeing audiences appreciate both experiences makes me feel extremely grateful.”

Gor had earlier spoken about her experience of working on 'Zalima', calling it a“very different and exciting experience.” She said she enjoyed exploring new spaces as an actor. She also shared that shooting at Punjab had a positive energy and gave her the chance to experiment with different looks, including Western and Indo-Western styles.

“Zalima was a very different and exciting experience for me. I have always enjoyed exploring new spaces as an actor, and getting to be a part of a Punjabi song opposite Kulwinder Billa was something I genuinely enjoyed. We shot at Punjab Filmcity and the entire experience had such a lovely energy. I also got to experiment with different looks, from Western to Indo-Western, which made the shoot even more fun,” said Avika.