CM Fadnavis Assures Drought Relief, Loan Waiver Amid Agrarian Distress

MENAFN - IANS) Washim (Maharashtra), Sep 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government will soon issue a Government Resolution (GR) declaring a severe drought in affected regions and extend crop loan waiver benefits to all eligible farmers who were left out of earlier schemes, as the state grapples with a worsening agrarian crisis.

The announcement comes during his visit to drought-affected Washim districts in the Vidarbha region on Thursday to inspect crop damage and assess water shortages.

After visiting villages in the Marathwada region and Solapur district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister arrived at Masal village in the Washim district on Thursday. Large crowds of local farmers assembled to meet him, hand over memorandums outlining their grievances, and share reports of dwindling livestock fodder and water supplies.

Addressing the farmers directly in Masal village, the Chief Minister reassured the public that state machinery would prioritize rural relief. "Do not worry; the government stands firmly behind you. We will be issuing the Government Resolution (GR) for the drought, and those farmers who missed out on the loan waiver scheme will also be covered," he said.

Beyond financial relief, the state administration is deploying emergency measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, distribute fodder for cattle, and expedite crop damage assessments (panchanamas), said the CM.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis on Wednesday said that crop damage assessments (panchnamas) are being conducted solely because they are legally mandated. "The government has no intention of getting farmers entangled in administrative delays. The financial aid will be extended universally," he assured, adding that the state stands firmly behind farmers by considering damage to both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Describing the condition of crops in Latur district as critical, CM Fadnavis noted that the current rainfall has dropped to 50 per cent, compared to 63 per cent during previous drought years.

Urging citizens to remain resilient, he assured that the state government would fully manage drinking water supplies and livestock fodder. "We will need to support one another over the next three to four months, and the state government is fully standing by you," the Chief Minister stated.

He further assured that the state government would clear pending bills for water supply schemes to ensure every village receives drinking water.

Acknowledging that the present conditions are even more severe than the historic 1972 drought, CM Fadnavis reaffirmed that the official drought declaration order would be released within two days, adding that funds won't be a problem.