Nagaland Rights Panel Flags Inadequate Facilities For Children Needing Care, Protection

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Sep 24 (IANS) The Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NSCPCR) has highlighted key challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and facilities for children in need of care and protection, particularly those facing mental health concerns, substance abuse and disabilities, officials said on Thursday.

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of the NSCPCR at Lok Bhavan, Kohima, and discussed various child-related affairs.

A Lok Bhavan official said that during the meeting, the Commission presented an overview of its activities and initiatives undertaken since 2023. The presentation highlighted the Commission's efforts in monitoring the implementation of key child protection laws, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, across the districts of Nagaland.

The Commission informed that regular awareness programmes have been conducted involving tribal bodies, village councils, schools and District Heads of Departments.

It has also facilitated convergence among the Police, Judiciary, Social Welfare, Health, Education, Labour and NGOs, besides undertaking inspections of Child Care Institutions, Observation Homes, Special Homes and schools, a Lok Bhavan statement said.

According to the statement, the Commission has also conducted talk shows on child rights and protection through Radio and Doordarshan, and initiated efforts to incorporate provisions of the JJ Act and POCSO Act into the curriculum of the Nagaland Police Training School.

The review also highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Commission, including intensive training programmes for police personnel on the JJ Act and POCSO Act at the state and district levels, as well as workshops with the media fraternity on“Child Friendly Media” and the role of the media in child protection.

The Commission also participated in the deliberations and formulation of the Tawang Declaration during a convergence programme recently held in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, contributing to a collective framework for advancing child rights and protection in the region.

“The Commission outlined key challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and facilities for children requiring care and protection, particularly children with mental health concerns, substance abuse issues and disabilities,” the statement said.

The presentation also highlighted the need to strengthen the Commission through additional members and regular staff, as well as the need for enhanced grant-in-aid to effectively implement its functions and activities.

The Commission further presented its plans, which include encouraging and promoting child-friendly rooms in courts and police stations to ensure a child-sensitive environment for children coming in contact with the law enforcement system.

It also plans to continue awareness, sensitisation and capacity building programmes across all districts, with a focus on substance abuse prevention, prevention of child trafficking and exploitation, online and digital safety, children with disabilities and sensitisation of key stakeholders.

The review meeting assessed the Commission's ongoing efforts, challenges and future priorities towards strengthening child protection mechanisms and promoting the rights and welfare of children in Nagaland.