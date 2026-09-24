Amadeus Showcases The Next Generation Of Travel Technology At ATM 2026

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CAPTION: Amadeus showcased the future of travel technology at Arabian Travel Market 2026, highlighting how AI, intelligent retailing and smarter digital solutions are enhancing the travel experience. Focus was on showcasing key innovative technologies that transforms travel for the industry stakeholders and travellers.

About Amadeus:

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere with the help of innovation, partnerships, and responsibility to people, places, and the planet. Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry by enabling more open ways of working and more connected ways of thinking, all centered around the traveler. The Amadeus open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to large industry players and governments, transforming how travel works.

We are committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good. As a collective responsibility, we strive to protect and enhance the people and places we visit, ensuring that travel continues to contribute positively to our world.

Innovation is at the heart of Amadeus. Our diverse global workforce represents over 150 nationalities who are passionate about travel and technology, constantly addressing real challenges with forward-thinking solutions. Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS as part of the IBEX 35. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.