Thicker-Looking Hair In 5 Minutes? Try This Easy DIY Castor Oil Treatment At Home

Want thicker-looking hair without an expensive salon treatment? Try this simple DIY castor oil routine that takes just five minutes to prepare and can easily become part of your at-home hair care routine.

Hair fall and thinning hair bother many people right now. You might not see results even after using expensive shampoos and serums. You can skip the chemicals and make a wonderful home remedy in exactly 5 minutes. This castor oil hair treatment helps you grow thick and long hair. Let us check out this easy method.

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You must take two tablespoons of castor oil and one tablespoon of coconut or almond oil. Castor oil feels very thick, so you need to mix it with another oil. You should mix these two oils well in a small bowl. You can place this bowl in lukewarm water for a while to warm up the oil. You must apply this oil directly to your scalp using your fingers. Massage the oil from the roots to the tips. You can wash your hair with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

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Castor oil contains antioxidants, vitamin E, and fatty acids that strengthen your hair roots. This oil reduces hair fall and helps new hair grow quickly. It also clears dandruff and keeps your scalp healthy. You should try this natural 5-minute castor oil treatment at home instead of spending thousands of rupees on store-bought oils. You will get thick, shiny, and healthy hair with regular use.

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