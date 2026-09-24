Arasikere Railway Station: Vande Bharat Stop, MEMU Train Demands Raised

Banavara Umesh, a member of the Railway Zonal Consultative Committee, has submitted a memorandum to the South Western Railway (SWR) General Manager in Hubballi, seeking immediate action to address infrastructure and passenger amenity issues at Arasikere, Kadur and Birur railway stations. He has also called for improved train services and better facilities to ease the difficulties faced by daily commuters and passengers in the region.

Amrit Bharat Scheme Work Is Moving Slowly

Speaking to reporters in the city, Umesh said the development work at Arasikere railway station under the Amrit Bharat scheme is progressing slowly. He urged railway officials to take immediate steps to speed up the work and complete the pending projects at the earliest.

Demand For MEMU Train On Birur-Hassan Route

Hundreds of people travel to Hassan every day for work from Birur, Kadur, Banavara and nearby areas. Umesh has requested the Railways to introduce a MEMU train service on the Birur-Hassan route to make daily commuting more convenient for passengers.

The memorandum also highlights the need for an overbridge on the old route connecting Lakshmipura and Malleshwaram, as the existing road is located far from the city. Umesh said the proposed overbridge would improve connectivity and benefit local residents.

Thousands of passengers use Arasikere Junction every day, but Platform 3 still lacks basic facilities such as a toilet and a waiting room. Umesh has urged railway officials to provide these amenities at the earliest.

He also pointed out that the steps of the overbridge in front of the railway station are in poor condition and require urgent repairs. In addition, he demanded the introduction of battery-operated cars at Arasikere station to help elderly passengers and persons with disabilities move around the station more easily.

Vande Bharat Stop Needed At Arasikere Junction

Umesh said Arasikere is an important railway junction and should therefore be provided with a Vande Bharat stoppage. He said a stop at Arasikere would benefit passengers travelling between Arasikere and Birur, as well as those from Kadur, Banavara and other towns along the route.

Jan Shatabdi Stop Sought At Kadur

Umesh has also demanded a stoppage for the Jan Shatabdi train at Kadur railway station. He said passengers face difficulties because of the length of the platform and often have to wait at one location before rushing to catch their coaches when the train arrives.

He has requested railway officials to provide proper shelters and improve passenger facilities at the station to protect commuters from the weather and make boarding more convenient.