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GEMS Education and Landmark Group connect GEMS Rewards and Shukran, bringing greater value to families
(MENAFN- Four Agency) DUBAI, UAE – 23 September 2026: GEMS Education and Landmark Group have announced a strategic partnership connecting their respective loyalty programmes, GEMS Rewards and Shukran, creating new opportunities for members to benefit from a broader and more rewarding ecosystem across education, retail and everyday lifestyle experiences.
Through this partnership, members of both programmes will be able to enjoy enhanced flexibility and access to a wider range of rewards and benefits through a seamless integration between GEMS Rewards and Shukran allowing points to be transferred between the two programmes. By bringing together two trusted brands that serve families across multiple aspects of their daily lives, the collaboration expands how members can unlock value from their engagement with both organizations.
The partnership enables GEMS Rewards members to access the extensive portfolio of Landmark Group brands, including popular brands like Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Babyshop, Splash, Styli and Emax. At the same time, Shukran members will gain access to benefits across the GEMS Rewards ecosystem, including opportunities linked to education, family experiences and other exclusive member offers.
Dino Varkey, Group CEO, GEMS Education, said: “Everything we do through GEMS Rewards is centred on creating meaningful value. Our partnership with Landmark Group represents another important step in expanding our loyalty ecosystem and making every point work harder for our families.”
Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director at Landmark Group, said: “Through our collaboration with GEMS, we are continuing to expand the Shukran ecosystem and create more meaningful value for our members beyond retail. We are equally pleased to welcome GEMS Rewards members to Shukran, giving them access to a broader range of benefits across our brands and partners.”
The partnership reflects the growing evolution of loyalty programmes beyond traditional retail and transactional rewards, creating connected ecosystems that deliver meaningful benefits across multiple aspects of customers' lives. By linking education and everyday spending, GEMS Rewards and Shukran are introducing a new way for members to maximise the value of their rewards through a seamless digital experience.
Members will be able to access the points exchange functionality through the GEMS Rewards and Shukran platforms, subject to programme terms and conditions.
Through this partnership, members of both programmes will be able to enjoy enhanced flexibility and access to a wider range of rewards and benefits through a seamless integration between GEMS Rewards and Shukran allowing points to be transferred between the two programmes. By bringing together two trusted brands that serve families across multiple aspects of their daily lives, the collaboration expands how members can unlock value from their engagement with both organizations.
The partnership enables GEMS Rewards members to access the extensive portfolio of Landmark Group brands, including popular brands like Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Home Box, Babyshop, Splash, Styli and Emax. At the same time, Shukran members will gain access to benefits across the GEMS Rewards ecosystem, including opportunities linked to education, family experiences and other exclusive member offers.
Dino Varkey, Group CEO, GEMS Education, said: “Everything we do through GEMS Rewards is centred on creating meaningful value. Our partnership with Landmark Group represents another important step in expanding our loyalty ecosystem and making every point work harder for our families.”
Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director at Landmark Group, said: “Through our collaboration with GEMS, we are continuing to expand the Shukran ecosystem and create more meaningful value for our members beyond retail. We are equally pleased to welcome GEMS Rewards members to Shukran, giving them access to a broader range of benefits across our brands and partners.”
The partnership reflects the growing evolution of loyalty programmes beyond traditional retail and transactional rewards, creating connected ecosystems that deliver meaningful benefits across multiple aspects of customers' lives. By linking education and everyday spending, GEMS Rewards and Shukran are introducing a new way for members to maximise the value of their rewards through a seamless digital experience.
Members will be able to access the points exchange functionality through the GEMS Rewards and Shukran platforms, subject to programme terms and conditions.
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