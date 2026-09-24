Hiten Bhuta Leads Hands-On AI Agent Session At Atlanta India Festival In Roswell

Hiten Bhuta at Atlanta India Festival 2026 in Roswell, Georgia, on September 19, 2026.

Hiten Bhuta meets a community representative inside St. Mary's Orthodox Church during Atlanta India Festival 2026 in Roswell, Georgia.

Hiten Bhuta joins community members at Atlanta India Festival 2026 in Roswell, Georgia, with a colorful India-themed artwork displayed in the background.

Hiten Bhuta meets a church representative during Atlanta India Festival 2026 in Roswell, Georgia, inside St. Mary's Orthodox Church.

Mobile-first community session connected practical AI skills with responsible use for students and young professionals in Roswell, Georgia.

- Hiten BhutaROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROSWELL, Ga. - September 21, 2026 - Hiten Bhuta, technology entrepreneur, AI and future-readiness speaker, and Founder of OpenClearFuture, participated as a speaker and community educator at Atlanta India Festival 2026 on Saturday, September 19, at St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Roswell, Georgia.About the Event:Atlanta India Festival 2026 was the seventh annual edition of the free community festival organized by Atlanta India Festival in association with St. Mary's Orthodox Church. Held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the festival brought together the greater Atlanta Indian community for a full day centered on Indian culture, food, music, dance, family activities, community participation and local enterprise. Families, students, young professionals, volunteers, community leaders, businesses and visitors were among the audiences served by the festival. Organizers had promoted the event as a large community gathering with more than 4,000 attendees expectedWithin the broader cultural program, Hiten Bhuta led a hands-on community AI session built around a simple invitation:“Bring your phone, build your first AI agent.” Designed especially for students and young professionals, the mobile-first program introduced artificial intelligence through practical participation rather than a conventional technology lecture.The AI program was designed to help participants move from simply hearing about artificial intelligence to creating something useful with it. Using their own smartphones, participants were introduced to the idea of AI agents, how an agent can be structured around a task or objective, and how emerging AI tools can assist with learning, research, organization and everyday problem-solving.The learning format included a guided phone-based build, access to an agent template through a QR code, a one-page take-home learning guide, and discussion of how participants could continue experimenting after the festival. The session also emphasized responsible use, including the importance of questioning AI output, verifying information and keeping human judgment involved.The program's practical objective was for participants to begin building a working AI agent on their own phones during the session and leave with a pathway for continued learning. Verified completion and participant numbers should be added only after the final sign-up or attendance records are reviewed.The session was intended as a contribution to community learning rather than a product presentation. Hiten Bhuta participated as a speaker and community educator, with no promotional booth associated with the AI program.Hiten Bhuta said,“AI should expand human capability without shrinking human responsibility. When people build with it, they should also learn to question, verify and use it with care.”The session reflected a broader principle in Hiten Bhuta AI education work: access to new technology should be accompanied by values, responsibility and the confidence to apply knowledge in everyday life. His approach emphasizes compassion, inclusion, dignity and practical learning while encouraging students and professionals to become active builders rather than passive users of emerging technology.Hiten Bhuta also met festival organizers, clergy, volunteers and community members during the event and expressed appreciation for the work involved in bringing families and diverse participants together through culture, food, music, faith, service and hospitality.For Hiten Bhuta, cultural gatherings can also become accessible learning environments. A community festival creates connection across generations and backgrounds; when practical education is added, that connection can also create pathways to new skills.The Atlanta India Festival program demonstrated how cultural celebration, family participation, community networking and future-oriented education can coexist within the same gathering. The AI session added a technology-learning dimension to a festival otherwise centered on Indian cultural expression and community connection.Participants interested in continuing their AI learning may opt in to receive information about a proposed free follow-up community AI-training series through volunteer-led initiatives involving Global Kapol Vikas and Cyberweb Hotel. Future programming may include longer workshops on AI agents, responsible AI use and future-readiness, subject to organizer and community interest.Hiten Bhuta team also intends to continue discussions with community organizations about expanded AI education formats, including the possibility of a fuller AI workshop track at a future Atlanta India Festival.For media inquiries, program invitations, AI education discussions, future-readiness workshops or collaboration opportunities, please contact Shreya Chavan, Sakar Trust, at.... or via WhatsApp/Phone at +91 89567 60812.About CyberwebCyberweb Hotel, LLC, a Tampa, Florida-based hospitality technology and digital-solutions company, is associated with Hiten Bhuta U.S. technology and digital-services work. The company's public mission emphasizes practical technology solutions and long-term value.About OpenClearFutureOpenClearFuture is Hiten Bhuta AI consulting, AI training, future-readiness and strategic-foresight initiative. Its work addresses practical AI adoption, workforce preparation, responsible implementation and long-term technological change.About Sakar Jivanvikas TrustSakar Jivanvikas Trust (Sakar Trust) is associated with Hiten Bhuta community, educational, cultural and social-impact initiatives. Its activities include education, healthcare awareness, culture and community-oriented programs.About Hiten BhutaHiten Bhuta is a technology entrepreneur, public speaker and community contributor associated with CGS Infotech Solutions, Cyberweb Hotel, Sakar Jivanvikas Trust and OpenClearFuture. His work spans technology, hospitality, strategic foresight, AI education, community programs and public speaking.Media and Collaboration ContactShreya ChavanSakar TrustPhone: +91 89567 60812Email:...Website:

Shreya Chavan

Sakar trust

+ +91 89567 60812

...

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Hiten Bhuta Leads Hands-On AI Agent Session at Atlanta India Festival in Roswell News Provided By Cyberweb Hotels, LLC September 24, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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