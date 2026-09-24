Find In Food Expands Company Profiles For Food And Agricultural Equipment Makers

Profiles now combine company news, guided virtual factory tours and verified technical data so buyers can evaluate a machinery maker before the first call

- Joud Altanji,Public Media Specialist,Find In Food

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Find In Food, a business-to-business platform for the food, beverage and agriculture supply chain, has expanded its company profiles for equipment manufacturers and original equipment makers (OEMs). The profiles serve makers of food-processing, beverage, packaging, agricultural and gardening equipment and are designed to give plant managers, farm operators and procurement teams a verifiable picture of a machinery company, its capabilities, its equipment and the evidence behind both, before a demonstration, exhibition meeting or technical discussion takes place.

The change reflects how industrial and agricultural equipment is now sourced. A buyer weighing a multi-year capital purchase typically shortlists several suppliers and checks technical fit and credibility online first. Suppliers that publish complete, accurate information reach that shortlist; suppliers whose details are thin, outdated or unverifiable risk being passed over regardless of the quality of their machines.

Each equipment manufacturer company profile brings the following together in one place:

- Company profile: what the company manufactures, the sectors and applications it serves, certifications, locations and the people to contact, presented alongside other food, beverage and agriculture businesses.

- Equipment pages: each machine on its own page with applications, specifications stated with units, capacity, utilities, condition, warranty and service information, so an engineer can check fit against an existing line before sending an inquiry.

- Company news: product launches, new installations, exhibition dates and technical developments, published from the manufacturer's own workspace, showing buyers that the company is active and giving them a reason to return.

- Factory media: approved photographs, videos and a guided virtual factory tour that bring an international prospect inside the plant before a flight is booked.

- Offers: current promotions, demonstrations and open days with scope, validity and terms a buyer can forward internally.

- A direct inquiry route, private chat and a profile QR code that works from a brochure or an exhibition stand.

For agricultural machinery manufacturers, profiles are listed in the categories farm and agribusiness buyers browse, including tractors, farming equipment, irrigation equipment, livestock equipment and farm transportation. Buyers can filter by country, city and certification. Company and equipment pages are structured, indexed pages that search engines and AI-powered search can read, so a buyer who has never heard of the platform can still arrive at a specific machine.

The platform applies several accuracy controls. Verified status is granted only after a human review of business identity, profile completeness and category accuracy by a sourcing team with more than 14 years of food-industry experience. Manufacturers are asked to present only specifications, certifications and service claims their company can substantiate, and to keep confidential drawings, quotations and customer records out of public listings. The platform works only with legally registered companies, follows international trade regulations and does not admit sanctioned countries or companies. It also states plainly that a profile organizes and shares information and does not guarantee inquiries, search rankings or sales.

"Transparency has become the strongest advantage a machinery maker can offer," Joud Altanji, head of platform operations at Find In Food. "When a company shows its equipment in detail, publishes its news regularly and lets a buyer walk through its factory online, it removes the doubt that slows international deals. That openness is what brings a manufacturer onto the shortlist and keeps it there."

The same profile answers a nearby plant manager and an importer on another continent. A regional buyer looks for the address, service areas and a direct contact for a site visit or local support. An international buyer looks for dimensions and change parts to check against their own plant, certificates and video that stand in for a first factory visit, and offers with terms to share internally. Each finds the section that matters to them on one page.

A video walkthrough of a demonstration equipment-maker profile accompanies this release. The demonstration uses fictional company data to show what a completed profile contains; it is not a customer installation or an endorsement.

Manufacturers whose companies already appear on the platform can request access to the existing profile rather than create a duplicate. Access follows the platform's verification and authority checks, and a matching company name alone does not establish permission to edit.

About Find In Food

Find In Food is a verified B2B platform listing food and beverage manufacturers, farms, exporters, equipment makers and service companies across more than 26 countries, with search by product category, country and certification. Company profiles are reviewed by a sourcing team before a verified badge is issued. The platform is operated by Commerce Visibility Solutions, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Joud Altanji

Commerce Visibility Solutions

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Food Equipment Makers: Your Company Profile on Find In Food – Walkthrough of the Demonstration Profile

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Find In Food Expands Company Profiles for Food and Agricultural Equipment Makers News Provided By Commerce Visibility Solutions September 24, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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