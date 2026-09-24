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BHIM Payments App Introduces MyUPI to Simplify UPI Support, Mandate Management and Safety Controls for Users
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 22, 2026: NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), today announced the introduction of MyUPI, a conversational AI-powered assistant on the BHIM Payments App. MyUPI offers BHIM users simple, 24/7 multilingual support for their UPI-related needs, helping make payments safer, more convenient and easier to manage. Users can view transaction history, raise and track complaints, view and manage mandates set up through any UPI app, de-link their mobile number, and access fraud-awareness assistance in one place.
MyUPI was launched by NPCI at Global Fintech Fest 2026. For users, MyUPI makes it easier to get assistance and take relevant action without having to look across multiple support channels. MyUPI enables users to converse in everyday language, making it easier to explain what they need without filling detailed forms or going through multiple back-and-forth interactions. MyUPI currently supports English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali, with more regional languages planned over time. It is available round the clock within the BHIM Payments App, with all payment-related actions continuing to require user authentication through the UPI PIN.
Ms. Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said, “As digital payments continue to become more integral to everyday life, trust must remain at the heart of every interaction. MyUPI strengthens the BHIM Payments App with a proactive trust layer that enables users to seek information, resolve concerns and take timely action with greater clarity and confidence. By making this experience conversational, multilingual and accessible, we are advancing BHIM’s mission of making digital payments easy to use and inclusive for every Indian.”
MyUPI is visible under Quick Actions in the BHIM Payments App. It introduces the following features:
Transaction assistance: Users can view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps in one place and seek assistance on a particular payment through the MyUPI interface.
Complaint resolution and tracking: Users can raise a complaint for an eligible payment-related concern, receive a complaint reference number and track its progress within the BHIM Payments App.
Pay Safe: Users can enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to view and verify the payee name before making a payment.
UPI Autopay mandate management: MyUPI provides users with a consolidated view of recurring payments and relevant mandate details across linked accounts and applications. Users can pause, resume or cancel an Autopay mandate, as applicable.
Mandate debit information: Where a debit is made through a mandate without a UPI PIN prompt, MyUPI can help a user identify the relevant mandate and understand the purpose of the debit.
Transaction Replay: Users can re-initiate an eligible earlier UPI payment from their transaction history through the BHIM Payments App. This feature supports both person-to-person(P2P) and person-to-merchant(P2M) payments, including eligible payments originally made through another UPI app, with fresh authorisation through the user’s UPI PIN.
UPI Number de-linking: Users who do not wish to receive payments made to their mobile number can de-link their UPI Number. They can continue to receive payments through their UPI ID, as applicable.
Safety Switch: In situations such as a suspected account compromise, lost phone, unexpected debit or suspicious message, users can block a linked bank account through MyUPI to prevent further transactions on that account.
Fraud awareness assistance: Users can seek information on suspected scam messages and commonly reported UPI fraud methods through a conversational fraud-awareness feature within MyUPI.
MyUPI was launched by NPCI at Global Fintech Fest 2026. For users, MyUPI makes it easier to get assistance and take relevant action without having to look across multiple support channels. MyUPI enables users to converse in everyday language, making it easier to explain what they need without filling detailed forms or going through multiple back-and-forth interactions. MyUPI currently supports English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali, with more regional languages planned over time. It is available round the clock within the BHIM Payments App, with all payment-related actions continuing to require user authentication through the UPI PIN.
Ms. Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said, “As digital payments continue to become more integral to everyday life, trust must remain at the heart of every interaction. MyUPI strengthens the BHIM Payments App with a proactive trust layer that enables users to seek information, resolve concerns and take timely action with greater clarity and confidence. By making this experience conversational, multilingual and accessible, we are advancing BHIM’s mission of making digital payments easy to use and inclusive for every Indian.”
MyUPI is visible under Quick Actions in the BHIM Payments App. It introduces the following features:
Transaction assistance: Users can view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps in one place and seek assistance on a particular payment through the MyUPI interface.
Complaint resolution and tracking: Users can raise a complaint for an eligible payment-related concern, receive a complaint reference number and track its progress within the BHIM Payments App.
Pay Safe: Users can enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to view and verify the payee name before making a payment.
UPI Autopay mandate management: MyUPI provides users with a consolidated view of recurring payments and relevant mandate details across linked accounts and applications. Users can pause, resume or cancel an Autopay mandate, as applicable.
Mandate debit information: Where a debit is made through a mandate without a UPI PIN prompt, MyUPI can help a user identify the relevant mandate and understand the purpose of the debit.
Transaction Replay: Users can re-initiate an eligible earlier UPI payment from their transaction history through the BHIM Payments App. This feature supports both person-to-person(P2P) and person-to-merchant(P2M) payments, including eligible payments originally made through another UPI app, with fresh authorisation through the user’s UPI PIN.
UPI Number de-linking: Users who do not wish to receive payments made to their mobile number can de-link their UPI Number. They can continue to receive payments through their UPI ID, as applicable.
Safety Switch: In situations such as a suspected account compromise, lost phone, unexpected debit or suspicious message, users can block a linked bank account through MyUPI to prevent further transactions on that account.
Fraud awareness assistance: Users can seek information on suspected scam messages and commonly reported UPI fraud methods through a conversational fraud-awareness feature within MyUPI.
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