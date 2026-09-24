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League of Arab States and Global Carbon Council to Jointly Host Arab Climate Pavilion at COP31
(MENAFN- Edelman) Doha, Qatar/ Cairo, Egypt, 23 September 2026 — The League of Arab States (LAS) and the Global Carbon Council (GCC) will jointly host the Arab Climate Pavilion at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9–20 November 2026. Designed as a platform for regional and international engagements, the pavilion will bring together governments, institutions, businesses, and climate practitioners to exchange knowledge, build partnerships and support practical climate implementation in line with COP 31’s focus on turning ambition into action.
The COP31 collaboration builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2025 between LAS and the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) to advance cooperation on climate action, decarbonization, energy transition and environmental sustainability. The agreement also identified areas including Article 6 capacity building, carbon markets, renewable energy, energy efficiency and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. The Arab Climate Pavilion will provide a platform to carry this cooperation forward at COP 31 through regional engagement and knowledge exchange to the global climate stage.
With an Arab identity and an international outlook, the Arab Climate Pavilion will serve as a meeting point for stakeholders from across countries and sectors throughout COP31. It will highlight regional climate priorities and experiences alongside international perspectives, creating opportunities to strengthen partnerships and support joint action.
Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, Founding Chairman, GORD & GCC, said: “Addressing climate change requires cooperation that reaches across borders and brings together diverse capabilities and perspectives. Our collaboration with the League of Arab States (LAS) reflects a shared commitment to advancing climate action in support of sustainable development. As COP31 places greater emphasis on implementation, the Arab Climate Pavilion will provide an important platform to connect regional priorities with practical cooperation on carbon markets, climate finance and the energy transition. Through the pavilion, we aim to strengthen the connections between regional ambition and international cooperation, helping build the partnerships needed for lasting progress.”
Highlighting the pavilion’s role in strengthening regional and international engagement, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al-Malki, Assistant Secretary General and Head of Economic Affairs, League of Arab States, said: “The Arab Climate Pavilion will provide a forum for Arab countries to bring forward regional priorities, share experiences and engage with the wider international community at COP 31 to exchange experiences, identify areas of common interest and strengthen cooperation across countries and institutions. Together with the Global Carbon Council, we look forward to welcoming partners from around the world and supporting constructive dialogue that strengthens cooperation on environmental and climate objectives.”
Further details on the pavilion’s agenda and program will be announced closer to COP31.
The COP31 collaboration builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2025 between LAS and the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) to advance cooperation on climate action, decarbonization, energy transition and environmental sustainability. The agreement also identified areas including Article 6 capacity building, carbon markets, renewable energy, energy efficiency and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. The Arab Climate Pavilion will provide a platform to carry this cooperation forward at COP 31 through regional engagement and knowledge exchange to the global climate stage.
With an Arab identity and an international outlook, the Arab Climate Pavilion will serve as a meeting point for stakeholders from across countries and sectors throughout COP31. It will highlight regional climate priorities and experiences alongside international perspectives, creating opportunities to strengthen partnerships and support joint action.
Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Yousef M. Alhorr, Founding Chairman, GORD & GCC, said: “Addressing climate change requires cooperation that reaches across borders and brings together diverse capabilities and perspectives. Our collaboration with the League of Arab States (LAS) reflects a shared commitment to advancing climate action in support of sustainable development. As COP31 places greater emphasis on implementation, the Arab Climate Pavilion will provide an important platform to connect regional priorities with practical cooperation on carbon markets, climate finance and the energy transition. Through the pavilion, we aim to strengthen the connections between regional ambition and international cooperation, helping build the partnerships needed for lasting progress.”
Highlighting the pavilion’s role in strengthening regional and international engagement, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al-Malki, Assistant Secretary General and Head of Economic Affairs, League of Arab States, said: “The Arab Climate Pavilion will provide a forum for Arab countries to bring forward regional priorities, share experiences and engage with the wider international community at COP 31 to exchange experiences, identify areas of common interest and strengthen cooperation across countries and institutions. Together with the Global Carbon Council, we look forward to welcoming partners from around the world and supporting constructive dialogue that strengthens cooperation on environmental and climate objectives.”
Further details on the pavilion’s agenda and program will be announced closer to COP31.
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