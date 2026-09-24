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MSGBC 2026 Puts Technology at the Center of the Basin’s Next Energy Phase
(MENAFN- APO Group) DAKAR, Senegal, September 23, 2026/ -- The MSGBC basin is entering a different stage of its energy development. Discoveries are moving into production, operating assets are generating new data, and companies are using improved seismic interpretation and development concepts to evaluate the next wave of acreage. The challenge is increasingly about execution: turning geological potential into projects that can be financed, built and operated competitively.
Taking place in Dakar from December 1–3, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will feature five technical presentations examining the technologies and engineering approaches shaping that transition, from subsurface interpretation and deepwater development to gas monetization and digital operations.
Sharper Subsurface Intelligence
The presentation, “Basin Architecture & Subsurface Potential: Mapping the Next Phase of MSGBC Exploration” will examine how new seismic data and production experience are refining understanding of the Atlantic margin. TGS Principal Exploration Advisor Felicia Winter will present the latest regional subsurface assessment.
TGS’s Mauritania MegaSurvey covers more than 100,000 square-kilometers, while its Jaan 3D project adds approximately 28,300 square-kilometers across Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. New drilling and production data are providing additional calibration points for geological models, helping companies assess petroleum systems and evaluate both established and frontier acreage with greater confidence.
Turning Discoveries Into Production
As exploration matures, engineering decisions become critical to determining whether discoveries can move efficiently toward first production. The presentation, “From Discovery to First Production: Engineering Development Concepts for Frontier Deepwater Assets” will examine concept selection, phased development and capital-efficient engineering for deepwater projects. Subsea production systems, long-distance tiebacks and flow-assurance requirements will feature among the considerations involved in developing complex offshore resources.
For operators, the objective is to manage technical complexity while keeping development costs and schedules under control – a priority as more MSGBC discoveries move into the development pipeline.
Building the Offshore Project Base
The “Deepwater Engineering & Offshore Project Delivery in the MSGBC Basin” session will focus on the next challenge: executing projects at scale. The presentation will cover subsea installation, FPSO and FLNG integration, contracting and offshore logistics, while examining how standardized engineering and modular construction can improve cost and schedule performance across successive developments.
A growing project pipeline is also expected to increase demand for drilling, marine, fabrication and engineering services. Coordinating contractors and securing specialized equipment will become increasingly important as multiple projects advance across the basin.
Finding More Markets for MSGBC Gas
Gas development presents another opportunity to move beyond individual projects toward a more integrated regional energy system. “Gas Processing, LNG Infrastructure & Regional Gas Monetization Pathways” will examine how MSGBC gas can serve LNG exports while also supporting domestic power generation and industrial demand. Projects including Yakaar-Teranga and BirAllah illustrate the range of monetization options emerging across the basin.
Regional infrastructure could further expand those options. The proposed African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, for example, could connect West African gas resources with markets along the Atlantic corridor, creating potential links between upstream production, processing, LNG and power infrastructure.
Making Complex Assets Smarter
As production expands, digital technologies are becoming increasingly important to managing complex offshore operations. The “Digital Oilfields & Intelligent Energy Operations” presentation will examine digital twins, real-time subsea monitoring, predictive maintenance and automated emissions tracking, with a focus on how these tools can improve reliability and reduce unnecessary intervention.
For operators, the commercial case is straightforward: remote monitoring, automated diagnostics and centralized technical support can help manage geographically dispersed assets without increasing operating costs at the same rate as production and infrastructure.
That shift from discovery to delivery will be central to MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, bringing together the companies, technical specialists, investors and policymakers working to turn the basin’s resource potential into the next generation of energy projects.
Taking place in Dakar from December 1–3, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will feature five technical presentations examining the technologies and engineering approaches shaping that transition, from subsurface interpretation and deepwater development to gas monetization and digital operations.
Sharper Subsurface Intelligence
The presentation, “Basin Architecture & Subsurface Potential: Mapping the Next Phase of MSGBC Exploration” will examine how new seismic data and production experience are refining understanding of the Atlantic margin. TGS Principal Exploration Advisor Felicia Winter will present the latest regional subsurface assessment.
TGS’s Mauritania MegaSurvey covers more than 100,000 square-kilometers, while its Jaan 3D project adds approximately 28,300 square-kilometers across Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. New drilling and production data are providing additional calibration points for geological models, helping companies assess petroleum systems and evaluate both established and frontier acreage with greater confidence.
Turning Discoveries Into Production
As exploration matures, engineering decisions become critical to determining whether discoveries can move efficiently toward first production. The presentation, “From Discovery to First Production: Engineering Development Concepts for Frontier Deepwater Assets” will examine concept selection, phased development and capital-efficient engineering for deepwater projects. Subsea production systems, long-distance tiebacks and flow-assurance requirements will feature among the considerations involved in developing complex offshore resources.
For operators, the objective is to manage technical complexity while keeping development costs and schedules under control – a priority as more MSGBC discoveries move into the development pipeline.
Building the Offshore Project Base
The “Deepwater Engineering & Offshore Project Delivery in the MSGBC Basin” session will focus on the next challenge: executing projects at scale. The presentation will cover subsea installation, FPSO and FLNG integration, contracting and offshore logistics, while examining how standardized engineering and modular construction can improve cost and schedule performance across successive developments.
A growing project pipeline is also expected to increase demand for drilling, marine, fabrication and engineering services. Coordinating contractors and securing specialized equipment will become increasingly important as multiple projects advance across the basin.
Finding More Markets for MSGBC Gas
Gas development presents another opportunity to move beyond individual projects toward a more integrated regional energy system. “Gas Processing, LNG Infrastructure & Regional Gas Monetization Pathways” will examine how MSGBC gas can serve LNG exports while also supporting domestic power generation and industrial demand. Projects including Yakaar-Teranga and BirAllah illustrate the range of monetization options emerging across the basin.
Regional infrastructure could further expand those options. The proposed African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, for example, could connect West African gas resources with markets along the Atlantic corridor, creating potential links between upstream production, processing, LNG and power infrastructure.
Making Complex Assets Smarter
As production expands, digital technologies are becoming increasingly important to managing complex offshore operations. The “Digital Oilfields & Intelligent Energy Operations” presentation will examine digital twins, real-time subsea monitoring, predictive maintenance and automated emissions tracking, with a focus on how these tools can improve reliability and reduce unnecessary intervention.
For operators, the commercial case is straightforward: remote monitoring, automated diagnostics and centralized technical support can help manage geographically dispersed assets without increasing operating costs at the same rate as production and infrastructure.
That shift from discovery to delivery will be central to MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026, bringing together the companies, technical specialists, investors and policymakers working to turn the basin’s resource potential into the next generation of energy projects.
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