North America Mini Split Air Conditioning System Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, And Carrier Global

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Mini Split Air Conditioning System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America mini split air conditioning system market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Rising demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, smart climate control, and cost-effective retrofit solutions is supporting market growth across residential and commercial applications.

Inverter technology remains a major growth driver as homeowners and businesses seek HVAC systems that can reduce energy consumption and operating costs while meeting increasingly stringent efficiency requirements. Mini split air conditioning systems are particularly attractive for older properties and renovation projects where conventional ductwork may be expensive, disruptive, or impractical to install. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, duct losses can account for more than 30% of the energy used for space conditioning, reinforcing demand for ductless alternatives.

Smart home integration is also reshaping the North America mini split air conditioning system market. Connected systems with precise temperature controls, remote access, automated scheduling, and energy monitoring are gaining traction among consumers seeking greater comfort and efficiency. These capabilities are positioning mini split systems as advanced climate management solutions for apartments, single-family homes, home offices, retail spaces, and other commercial environments.

The single-zone mini split systems segment generated USD 3.17 billion in 2025, representing 68.8% of the market. Demand is supported by straightforward installation, lower initial costs, and efficient heating or cooling for individual rooms and designated spaces. Continued residential construction, urban housing development, and renovation activity are expected to accelerate adoption in apartments, converted rooms, home additions, and remote working spaces.

Offline distribution remained the leading sales channel in 2025, accounting for 62% of the market and generating USD 2.84 billion. HVAC dealers, contractors, and specialized retailers continue to play an essential role because customers frequently require product guidance, site assessments, professional installation, and maintenance services. Contractor-led sales are especially important in residential applications, while specialty HVAC stores serve both residential and commercial customers seeking customized system configurations.

The U.S. mini split air conditioning system market held an 84.2% share of North American revenue in 2025, reaching USD 3.88 billion. Growth is being driven by the adoption of ductless, energy-efficient HVAC solutions in older homes, smaller apartments, renovated properties, and buildings where new ductwork would be costly. Sustainability priorities, evolving energy standards, and consumer interest in modern cooling technology are expected to sustain U.S. market expansion through 2035.

Competition in the North America mini split air conditioning system market is centered on product innovation, energy performance, connected capabilities, distribution reach, and customer support. Manufacturers are introducing inverter-based products, smart home compatibility, intuitive controls, and user-focused designs. Companies are also expanding relationships with contractors, dealers, and HVAC retailers while investing in installation support, maintenance programs, technical guidance, and after-sales service.

Key market participants include Fujitsu General Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi, Johnson Controls Plc, GREE Electric Appliances, Midea Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Friedrich Air Conditioning. Strategic partnerships and channel expansion are helping these companies reach new customers across residential and commercial market segments.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging opportunities

Competitive landscape analysis incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL frameworks

Market size estimates, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, competitive positioning, and SWOT analysis

With energy efficiency, electrification, smart controls, and flexible installation shaping HVAC purchasing decisions, the North America mini split air conditioning system market is positioned for sustained growth. Manufacturers and distributors that combine high-performance technology with strong contractor networks and comprehensive customer service are expected to capture expanding opportunities throughout the forecast period.

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