North America Mini Split Air Conditioning System Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, And Carrier Global
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$10.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Regional
1.3.2 Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Product Type
2.2.3 Installation
2.2.4 Technology
2.2.5 Capacity
2.2.6 Price Range
2.2.7 End Use
2.2.8 Distribution Channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.2.1 Profit Margin Analysis by Value Chain Stage (Driven by Primary Research)
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing technological advancements
3.2.1.2 Shifting towards consumer demographics
3.2.1.3 Growing trend toward home renovation and retrofitting
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial installation cost of premium systems
3.2.2.2 Competition of traditional central HVAC systems
3.2.3 Industry Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of online sales and direct-to-consumer channels
3.2.3.2 Integration of air quality monitoring features
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 North America
3.6.2 By product
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Trade statistics
3.8.1 Major importing countries
3.8.2 Major exporting countries
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends (2021-2024) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.12.1.1 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.12.1.2 Smart HVAC Systems & IoT Integration
3.12.2 Predictive Maintenance & Energy Optimization
3.12.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.13 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1 Installed Capacity by Region & Key Producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.3 North American Manufacturing vs. Import Dependency
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
4.2.1 By Country
4.2.1.1 U.S.
4.2.1.2 Canada
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single-zone mini-splits
5.3 Multi-zone mini splits
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wall mounted
6.3 Free standing
6.4 Others (floor ceiling)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Inverter mini splits
7.3 Non-inverter mini splits
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Less than 1 ton
8.3 1 to 1.5 ton
8.4 1.5 to 2 ton
8.5 More than 2 ton
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Low
9.3 Medium
9.4 High
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Household
10.3 Commercial
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Online
11.3 Offline
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 U.S.
12.3 Canada
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Carrier Corporation
13.2 Daikin Industries
13.3 Fujitsu General Ltd.
13.4 GREE Electric Appliances
13.5 Haier Group Corporation
13.6 Hitachi
13.7 Johnson Controls Plc
13.8 LG Electronics
13.9 Midea Group Co. Ltd.
13.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.11 Panasonic Corporation
13.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
13.13 Trane Technologies
13.14 Lennox International
13.15 Friedrich Air Conditioning
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