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North America Mini Split Air Conditioning System Market Outlook 2026-2035 - Featuring Profiles Of Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, And Carrier Global


2026-09-24 05:32:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy-Efficient Inverters, Smart Home Integration and Retrofit Demand Drive North America Mini Split AC Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Mini Split Air Conditioning System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America mini split air conditioning system market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Rising demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, smart climate control, and cost-effective retrofit solutions is supporting market growth across residential and commercial applications.

Inverter technology remains a major growth driver as homeowners and businesses seek HVAC systems that can reduce energy consumption and operating costs while meeting increasingly stringent efficiency requirements. Mini split air conditioning systems are particularly attractive for older properties and renovation projects where conventional ductwork may be expensive, disruptive, or impractical to install. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, duct losses can account for more than 30% of the energy used for space conditioning, reinforcing demand for ductless alternatives.

Smart home integration is also reshaping the North America mini split air conditioning system market. Connected systems with precise temperature controls, remote access, automated scheduling, and energy monitoring are gaining traction among consumers seeking greater comfort and efficiency. These capabilities are positioning mini split systems as advanced climate management solutions for apartments, single-family homes, home offices, retail spaces, and other commercial environments.

The single-zone mini split systems segment generated USD 3.17 billion in 2025, representing 68.8% of the market. Demand is supported by straightforward installation, lower initial costs, and efficient heating or cooling for individual rooms and designated spaces. Continued residential construction, urban housing development, and renovation activity are expected to accelerate adoption in apartments, converted rooms, home additions, and remote working spaces.

Offline distribution remained the leading sales channel in 2025, accounting for 62% of the market and generating USD 2.84 billion. HVAC dealers, contractors, and specialized retailers continue to play an essential role because customers frequently require product guidance, site assessments, professional installation, and maintenance services. Contractor-led sales are especially important in residential applications, while specialty HVAC stores serve both residential and commercial customers seeking customized system configurations.

The U.S. mini split air conditioning system market held an 84.2% share of North American revenue in 2025, reaching USD 3.88 billion. Growth is being driven by the adoption of ductless, energy-efficient HVAC solutions in older homes, smaller apartments, renovated properties, and buildings where new ductwork would be costly. Sustainability priorities, evolving energy standards, and consumer interest in modern cooling technology are expected to sustain U.S. market expansion through 2035.

Competition in the North America mini split air conditioning system market is centered on product innovation, energy performance, connected capabilities, distribution reach, and customer support. Manufacturers are introducing inverter-based products, smart home compatibility, intuitive controls, and user-focused designs. Companies are also expanding relationships with contractors, dealers, and HVAC retailers while investing in installation support, maintenance programs, technical guidance, and after-sales service.

Key market participants include Fujitsu General Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries, Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi, Johnson Controls Plc, GREE Electric Appliances, Midea Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Friedrich Air Conditioning. Strategic partnerships and channel expansion are helping these companies reach new customers across residential and commercial market segments.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Assessment of industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, regulatory developments, and emerging opportunities
  • Competitive landscape analysis incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL frameworks
  • Market size estimates, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, competitive positioning, and SWOT analysis

With energy efficiency, electrification, smart controls, and flexible installation shaping HVAC purchasing decisions, the North America mini split air conditioning system market is positioned for sustained growth. Manufacturers and distributors that combine high-performance technology with strong contractor networks and comprehensive customer service are expected to capture expanding opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $10.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7%
Regions Covered North America


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Regional
1.3.2 Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Country
2.2.2 Product Type
2.2.3 Installation
2.2.4 Technology
2.2.5 Capacity
2.2.6 Price Range
2.2.7 End Use
2.2.8 Distribution Channel
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.2.1 Profit Margin Analysis by Value Chain Stage (Driven by Primary Research)
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing technological advancements
3.2.1.2 Shifting towards consumer demographics
3.2.1.3 Growing trend toward home renovation and retrofitting
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial installation cost of premium systems
3.2.2.2 Competition of traditional central HVAC systems
3.2.3 Industry Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of online sales and direct-to-consumer channels
3.2.3.2 Integration of air quality monitoring features
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Price trends
3.6.1 North America
3.6.2 By product
3.7 Regulatory landscape
3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.7.3 Certification standards
3.8 Trade statistics
3.8.1 Major importing countries
3.8.2 Major exporting countries
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Trade Data Analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.1 Import/Export Volume & Value Trends (2021-2024) (Driven by Primary Research)
3.11.2 Key Trade Corridors & Tariff Impact (Driven by Primary Research)
3.12 Impact of AI & Generative AI on the Market
3.12.1 AI-Driven Disruption of Existing Business Models
3.12.1.1 GenAI Use Cases & Adoption Roadmap by Segment
3.12.1.2 Smart HVAC Systems & IoT Integration
3.12.2 Predictive Maintenance & Energy Optimization
3.12.3 Risks, Limitations & Regulatory Considerations
3.13 Capacity & Production Landscape (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.1 Installed Capacity by Region & Key Producer (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.2 Capacity Utilization Rates & Expansion Pipelines (Driven by Primary Research)
3.13.3 North American Manufacturing vs. Import Dependency
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis (Driven by Primary Research)
4.2.1 By Country
4.2.1.1 U.S.
4.2.1.2 Canada
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single-zone mini-splits
5.3 Multi-zone mini splits
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Installation, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wall mounted
6.3 Free standing
6.4 Others (floor ceiling)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Inverter mini splits
7.3 Non-inverter mini splits
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Less than 1 ton
8.3 1 to 1.5 ton
8.4 1.5 to 2 ton
8.5 More than 2 ton
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Low
9.3 Medium
9.4 High
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Household
10.3 Commercial
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Online
11.3 Offline
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Country, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 U.S.
12.3 Canada
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Carrier Corporation
13.2 Daikin Industries
13.3 Fujitsu General Ltd.
13.4 GREE Electric Appliances
13.5 Haier Group Corporation
13.6 Hitachi
13.7 Johnson Controls Plc
13.8 LG Electronics
13.9 Midea Group Co. Ltd.
13.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.11 Panasonic Corporation
13.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
13.13 Trane Technologies
13.14 Lennox International
13.15 Friedrich Air Conditioning
For more information about this report visit

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